‘A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of Nonviolence’ to launch African Diaspora Film Fest

Rev. James Lawson then and now. Photo: BHERC.org

*LOS ANGELES, CA — A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of Nonviolence, the acclaimed new

documentary narrated by actor and activist Jesse Williams, has been selected as the Opening Night Film for the 19th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival–Washington, D.C. (ADIFF DC), taking place August 14–16, 2026, at George Washington University.

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The prestigious selection places the documentary at the forefront of one of the nation’s leading international festivals showcasing independent films from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and North America that explore history, democracy, human rights, identity, and social justice.

The festival will open on Friday, August 14th with a VIP Reception, followed by the Washington, D.C. premiere of A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of Nonviolence. The film also has the distinct honor of serving as the festival’s Closing Night Benefit Screening on Sunday, August 16, with fifty percent of ticket proceeds supporting future educational licensing and outreach for the film.

A new film explores how James Lawson shaped the Nonviolent Movement. Photo: BHERC.org

“This extraordinary recognition underscores the continuing relevance of Rev. James Lawson’s teachings at a time when communities across America and around the world are searching for principled and effective approaches to creating meaningful social change,” said the filmmakers.



Narrated by Jesse Williams, A Better Way brings overdue attention to the man Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world.” Rather than presenting a traditional historical account, the documentary reveals the strategic architecture behind the Nonviolence Movement of America and the disciplined training that fueled landmark campaigns including the Nashville Sit-ins and the Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike and the “Man” who trained the movement.

A Better Way: James Lawson celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Rev. James Lawson and his lifelong commitment to nonviolent social change.

Through intimate verité footage, archival material, and interviews spanning generations of movement leaders—including the late Congressman John Lewis, Diane Nash, Bernard Lafayette, Dr. Terrence Roberts, Bryan Stevenson, and Representative Justin Jones—the film demonstrates how Lawson’s philosophy continues to shape contemporary movements for justice.

As today’s communities grapple with political division, systemic inequality, and rising social tensions, A Better Way presents nonviolent direct action not as an idealistic concept, but as a disciplined, proven strategy for creating lasting social transformation. The film offers audiences both an untold chapter of American history and a practical framework for addressing the challenges of the present.

Produced and directed by Karen Hayes of Ubuntu Motion Pictures and Emmy Award-winning producer

Pamela Tom, the documentary features executive producers Susan Adelman, Claudio Llanos, Sandra

Evers-Manly, Dr. Lois Sprague, and Vanderbilt University. The creative team also includes Oscar

nominated Director of Photography Jerry Henry, editor Steven Golliday, co-editor Jesseca Y. Simmons,

composer Troy Johnson, co-producer Steven Williams, and project advisor Dawn Porter.

Festival Information:

19th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Washington, D.C.

Friday, August 14–Sunday, August 16, 2026

George Washington University │Washington, D.C.

Opening Night │Friday, August 14

VIP Reception followed by the Washington, D.C. premiere of A Better Way: James Lawson, Architect of

Nonviolence

Closing Night Benefit Screening │Sunday, August 16

Reception, screening, and filmmaker Q&A. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will support educational licensing and distribution of the film. Festival passes, VIP packages, and individual tickets are available online at https://dcadiff.eventive.org/films.

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