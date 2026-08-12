Nighttime Showers May Help Sleep and Relaxation, but Timing Matters

A warm shower can support the body’s nighttime wind-down, but temperature and timing play an important role.

(Credit: Depositphotos)

*A shower before bed can help prepare the body for sleep, but the benefits depend on how hot the water is and when you bathe.

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According to Very Well Health, research published in 2019 found that warm baths or showers taken one to two hours before bedtime were linked to better sleep and faster sleep onset. Sessions as short as 10 minutes appeared to help.

The reason comes down partly to how the body manages heat. Warm water draws more blood toward the skin. After the shower, heat dissipates more easily, helping the body move toward the lower core temperature associated with sleep.

An evening shower can also help mentally mark the end of the day, especially when it becomes part of a consistent routine.

Woman taking shower – Depositphotos

There are other practical benefits. Bathing at night removes sweat, skin oils, pollen, and other residue before they transfer to sheets and pillowcases.

For people with allergies or congestion, steam may temporarily make breathing easier. Warm water can also loosen tight muscles and reduce some of the discomfort that makes it harder to settle down.

Still, nighttime showers have drawbacks.

Very hot water and long showers can dry the skin by stripping away natural oils. That can be especially problematic for people with eczema or psoriasis. Dermatologists generally recommend warm rather than hot water and shorter showers, followed by moisturizer after drying off.

Timing can create another problem. Showering too close to bedtime may leave the body overheated instead of relaxed, particularly if there is not enough time to cool down. For many people, showering about 90 minutes before bed may offer the best balance between relaxation and cooling.

Morning showers remain useful for waking up and rinsing away overnight sweat. But when the goal is sleep preparation, muscle relaxation, and keeping bedding cleaner, an evening shower may be more useful.

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