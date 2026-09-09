EURweb Got an ‘OpenAI’ TestFlight Invite. Two Days Later, It Was Dead

Two days after the unsolicited beta invitation arrived, Apple's TestFlight page said it had been “revoked or is invalid”—without explaining why.

EURweb received an unsolicited TestFlight invitation for an OpenAI-branded advertising app – via eurAI

*EURweb‘s unsolicited invitation to test an “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” app has taken another turn: two days after the email arrived, the Apple TestFlight link no longer worked, displaying a notice that the invitation had been “revoked or is invalid.”

The development adds a new question to the suspicious invitation EURweb received Sept. 6. The email identified the developer not as OpenAI, but as AdsGPT MediaStack Platform OpCo, LLC, while pitching what it called “GPT-5.6 AI Creative Ads Intelligence.”

When EURweb followed the invitation link during our investigation, Apple’s TestFlight page did not open the advertised beta. Instead, it said: “This invitation has been revoked or is invalid. Request a new invitation from the developer.”

What happened between the invitation arriving and the link going dead remains unknown.

A Dead Invitation Doesn’t Tell Us Who Killed It

Apple’s wording matters. The notice doesn’t say Apple removed the app, suspended the developer or determined that the invitation was fraudulent. It doesn’t identify who revoked anything at all.

There are other possibilities. A developer can change or stop TestFlight distribution, remove builds or testers, and deactivate public links. Apple’s TestFlight documentation confirms that developers control external tester groups and can remove builds from testing.

So EURweb cannot responsibly claim Apple “shut down” the app based on the message we received.

What we can establish is more unusual: EURweb was invited to an unsolicited OpenAI-branded beta, did not install it, and within roughly two days the invitation was no longer usable.

When EURweb investigated the TestFlight invitation, Apple said it had been ‘revoked or is invalid’ – via eurAI

Why Would EURweb Receive It?

We don’t know—and that’s another part of the story worth separating from speculation.

EURweb has no evidence showing how its email address was obtained or whether the sender specifically researched the company before sending the invitation.

The pitch itself, however, reveals the kind of recipient it appears designed to attract.

“OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” promised analysis of CTR, CPC, CPM, CPA, ROAS, clicks, conversions, advertising spend and revenue. It offered creative-performance analysis and campaign-testing ideas. The invitation also advertised a “Limited Beta Release — 1,000 Users” and said selected participants could receive up to $200 in advertising credits.

That’s not a pitch aimed at somebody looking for a new weather app. It’s advertising-industry language.

And EURweb isn’t alone.

On Sept. 2, Korean digital marketing agency INOBEAN reported receiving an almost identically named “OpenAI AdsGPT Campaign AI” invitation on Aug. 31. Its invitation offered the same 1,000-person beta and up to $200 in advertising credits—but listed a different developer, AdsGPT ROASMax Platform OpCo, LLC.

Another recent recipient publicly reported the same app name under yet another developer identity, AdsGPT MediaMax Platform OpCo, LLC.

EURweb’s invitation named AdsGPT MediaStack Platform OpCo, LLC.

That pattern doesn’t establish how EURweb’s address was acquired. It does show that similarly branded invitations have been reaching people and organizations connected to marketing and digital business while the developer names change.

Why TestFlight Makes the Pitch Look Legitimate

TestFlight itself isn’t fake. It is Apple’s official platform for distributing beta versions of apps before public release.

Apple says developers can invite external testers by email and can add their addresses individually or import lists from CSV files.

External beta builds also aren’t completely outside Apple’s review process: Apple says the first build submitted for TestFlight external testing receives a full review, although later builds of the same version might not.

That’s an important distinction because the Apple infrastructure surrounding an invitation can make it feel safer than a random download link.

But an authentic TestFlight invitation does not, by itself, establish that a recognizable brand appearing in an app’s name developed or authorized that app.

In EURweb’s case, the invitation itself explicitly identified AdsGPT MediaStack Platform OpCo, LLC as the developer.

A legitimate TestFlight platform, OpenAI branding and a $200 ad-credit pitch created a convincing mix of real and questionable signals – via eurAI

OpenAI’s Real Ad Business Makes the Pitch More Convincing

There’s another reason a recipient might hesitate before dismissing the invitation: OpenAI really does operate an advertising business.

OpenAI’s official advertising site now promotes advertising in ChatGPT and directs advertisers to its Ads Manager. That makes an “OpenAI AdsGPT” advertising pitch sound more plausible than it might have months ago.

OpenAI’s security advice, however, is remarkably applicable to unexpected software invitations.

“Do not install apps from links in emails, messages, ads, or third-party download sites,” OpenAI warned in April. The company specifically advised people to be cautious of unexpected installers carrying “OpenAI,” “ChatGPT” or “Codex” branding.

EURweb followed the first part of that advice that mattered most: we didn’t install the app.

We clicked the TestFlight invitation only while investigating what had landed in our inbox.

By then, whatever opportunity the sender originally offered was gone—and Apple’s page isn’t telling us who made it disappear.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Cam’ron vs ChatGPT Rap Battle Ends in Hilarious Defeat | VIDEO

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.