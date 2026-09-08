NewsBits: Big Tigger Charges Dropped, Letitia Wright Marriage Buzz, Ice Cube Hits VMFA

Big Tigger avoids prosecution, Letitia Wright fuels relationship speculation, and Ice Cube earns a permanent museum spot.

*In today’s NewsBits, Big Tigger is no longer facing criminal prosecution following his June arrest in a domestic dispute involving his estranged wife, Alicia Brown. Meanwhile, “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright has fans wondering whether she quietly revealed a wife, while hip-hop legend Ice Cube has been immortalized in ceramic at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Big Tigger Won’t Face Charges In Domestic Violence Case

Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, will not face criminal prosecution stemming from a domestic dispute with his estranged wife, Alicia Brown.

The former Atlanta radio host was arrested in June on battery and child cruelty charges, but court documents confirm the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office declined to move forward with the case.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Morgan’s arrest followed allegations concerning a May argument over text messages he received from a female coworker. Brown alleged that Morgan used force to move her during the confrontation, causing her to stumble headfirst into an office door.

Arrest warrants previously reported by BOSSIP alleged the May 9 argument escalated, with Brown telling police Morgan tackled her and later shoved her from behind after she asked him to stop touching her. She alleged the shove caused her to fall into a door and suffer a deep laceration over her eye. The couple’s 13-year-old son was reportedly home and could allegedly hear the altercation.

TMZ reported that Brown said the injury required stitches and alleged Morgan later pressured her to deny what happened, warning she would “lose everything” if she spoke out.

Brown received a temporary protective order in June requiring Morgan to remain 200 yards away from her and their children. She also received temporary custody and exclusive use of the family home.

Morgan was arrested June 20 and released on a $10,000 bond. He has maintained his innocence. With prosecutors declining to pursue the case, he is no longer facing criminal charges over the allegations.

Letitia Wright Sparks Marriage Speculation With Angel Vicki

Is Letitia Wright married? Fans have theories, but the “Black Panther” star hasn’t publicly confirmed the answer.

The speculation intensified around press night for “The Story,” a National Theatre production in London starring Wright as an ambitious young reporter.

An Instagram account belonging to Angel-Vicki shared photos with Wright alongside the message, “Happy Press Night! I’m beyond proud of you.”

One photo showed the pair posing closely together on the red carpet, while another reportedly shared to Instagram Stories showed them at home wearing matching pajamas with their dog.

Fans also noticed Angel-Vicki’s Instagram bio reportedly includes “WLW” and “Married.” A public alternate Instagram account alleged to belong to Wright also previously responded “yessssssss” when a fan asked whether she was married.

Wright shared one of Angel-Vicki’s photos to her own Instagram Stories, but she has not publicly confirmed a marriage or defined their relationship.

For now, the apparent “hard launch” remains fan interpretation rather than confirmation that Wright is married.

Ice Cube

at the “Barbershop The Next Cut” Premiere, TCL Chinese Theater, Hollywood, CA 04-06-16. (Credit: Depositphotos)

Ice Cube Sculpture Joins Virginia Museum Collection

Ice Cube has officially entered the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts permanent collection — in ceramic form.

The Richmond museum acquired “Roundel with Boy from the Hood,” a sculpture by Philadelphia-born potter and poet Roberto Lugo depicting Ice Cube, born O’Shea Jackson, wearing a black “Compton” snapback and black shirt.

Inspired by Italian Renaissance ceramic roundels from Florence’s della Robbia family, Lugo’s work replaces traditional Renaissance subjects with the hip-hop icon.

The sculpture celebrates Ice Cube’s pioneering work and pays homage to N.W.A. and the group’s 1988 album “Straight Outta Compton,” which confronts racism, poverty and police brutality.

“Ice Cube’s image from this period, particularly the black cap, has since become iconic and has come to symbolize a moment when hip-hop emerged as a powerful political and social force in American culture,” VMFA curator of decorative arts Alisa Chiles said.

The work was previously exhibited at R & Company in New York in 2023 and the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in 2025. It is among more than 3,000 works recently acquired by VMFA.

From Big Tigger’s criminal case ending without prosecution to Letitia Wright keeping fans guessing and Ice Cube getting permanent museum status, today’s NewsBits delivered legal developments, relationship buzz and a dose of hip-hop history.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Child Custody-Related Warrant

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