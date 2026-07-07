Big Tigger’s Estranged Wife Alicia Brown Arrested on Child Custody-Related Warrant

The latest legal development comes just hours after new video surfaced in the domestic violence case involving the longtime Atlanta radio personality.

Big Tigger and wife Alicia Brown – screenshot

*Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, has been arrested in Georgia on warrants tied to a Maryland child custody case, adding another major development to the couple’s growing legal battles.

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According to TMZ, Brown was taken into custody Monday night after deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office located her SUV during a felony traffic stop on Interstate 85. Authorities reportedly acted on a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) alert connected to outstanding warrants issued in Maryland.

Officials told TMZ that Brown was arrested without incident and that two young children were safely recovered from the vehicle. One of the children was reportedly the son Brown shares with Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan.

TMZ also reported that the Maryland warrants stem from the 2019 disappearance of a 10-year-old child. Brown is reportedly facing a felony interference with child custody charge in Georgia before being extradited to Maryland.

Neither the Hart County Sheriff’s Office nor Maryland authorities had publicly released additional details about the underlying investigation as of Tuesday, and Brown had not publicly commented on her arrest.

Big Tigger and wife Alicia Brown – screenshot

Another Twist in the Big Tigger Saga

Brown’s arrest comes amid a rapidly expanding series of legal disputes involving both her and Big Tigger.

Last month, the veteran Atlanta radio personality was arrested on charges including aggravated battery and cruelty to children following an alleged domestic altercation involving Brown. Prosecutors allege the incident occurred inside the couple’s home while one of their children was present.

Big Tigger has consistently denied the allegations and said he intends to clear his name through the legal process. Following his arrest, a judge granted Brown a temporary protective order that reportedly awarded her temporary custody of the couple’s minor children and exclusive use of the family residence while the criminal case proceeds.

The longtime V-103 host has since stepped away from “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” saying he wanted to focus on his family while allowing his attorneys to handle the legal matters.

New Video Continues to Fuel Debate

Brown’s arrest comes just hours after additional video circulated online appearing to show her and Big Tigger struggling over a cellphone during another confrontation inside the home.

The footage quickly spread across social media, where viewers offered sharply different interpretations of what the clip appeared to show. Some argued the video could strengthen Big Tigger’s defense, while others cautioned that a brief recording cannot provide the full context of the incident.

Authorities have not indicated whether the newly surfaced footage will become part of the criminal prosecution, but its release has intensified public interest in a case that continues to generate widespread discussion online.

Defamation Lawsuit Remains Active

The legal drama extends beyond the criminal proceedings.

Brown previously accused Big Tigger of having an inappropriate relationship with his V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker. Amiker has denied the allegations and filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

According to the complaint, Amiker alleges the accusations damaged her reputation, subjected her to online harassment and harmed her professional opportunities. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages as the civil case moves forward.

With criminal charges pending against Big Tigger and a separate civil lawsuit already underway, Brown’s arrest adds yet another legal front to an already complicated dispute.

Maryland Investigation Leaves Questions Unanswered

Much about the Maryland investigation remains unclear.

Authorities have not publicly explained the circumstances surrounding the reported 2019 child custody case. They also have not publicly identified the child referenced in the Maryland warrants or explained how investigators ultimately tracked Brown to Georgia. Court records detailing the allegations were not immediately available Tuesday, and it remains unclear when Brown will appear before a judge or when extradition proceedings could begin.

Tuesday’s arrest marks another major development in the increasingly complex legal disputes involving Brown and Big Tigger. What began as a domestic violence investigation has now expanded into multiple criminal and civil proceedings spanning two states. With Brown facing extradition to Maryland and Big Tigger’s criminal case still pending in Georgia, both legal battles appear far from over.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: New Video Appears to Show Big Tigger Struggling with Wife as Criminal Case Continues | WATCH

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