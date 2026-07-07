New Video Appears to Show Big Tigger Struggling with Wife as Criminal Case Continues | WATCH

The newly surfaced footage adds another development to the Atlanta radio personality's ongoing domestic violence case, which he has publicly denied.

Big Tigger – screenshot

*A video circulating on social media appears to show ATL radio host Big Tigger and his wife, Alicia Brown, struggling over a cellphone during the domestic dispute that led to his arrest.

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The footage, which spread across social media this week, appears to show Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, and Brown wrestling on the floor over a cellphone while a woman recording the incident repeatedly tells him to stop stepping on Brown.

The video has generated widespread online reaction, but it does not establish what happened before the confrontation or provide the full context of the incident. Authorities have already charged Big Tigger in connection with the case, and the criminal proceedings remain ongoing. Big Tigger has denied all allegations against him.

Video Becomes Latest Development

The surveillance footage surfaced days after an earlier clip circulated online, giving the public another look at the altercation that remains at the center of the criminal investigation.

In the video, Big Tigger and Brown appear locked in a struggle over his cellphone while Brown remains on the floor. The person behind the camera repeatedly tells him to stop stepping on Brown as the confrontation continues.

Authorities have not indicated whether the newly surfaced footage will become part of the prosecution’s case, but its release has fueled another wave of discussion online as viewers debated what they believed the video showed.

The footage has also renewed attention on the ongoing legal battle, with many social media users cautioning against drawing conclusions from a short clip that captures only part of the incident.

Online Reactions Range From Debate to Humor

As the video spread across Instagram, reactions ranged from serious legal observations to outright comedy.

Some viewers questioned whether the footage supported the allegations against the longtime radio host.

One commenter wrote, “If I was a juror all I see is a person trying to get his property back and isn’t trying to cause her no physical harm to her, based on what I’m seeing here!”

Another suggested the footage may ultimately benefit Big Tigger’s defense, writing, “Funny part about it, all them cams actually saved him.”

Others took a lighter approach, turning the confrontation into memes rather than legal commentary. One user joked, “MR TIGGGGEERRRR!!!” while another quipped that Big Tigger was desperately trying to recover “his grandmother’s secret recipe to her biscuits made from scratch.”

Still another commenter brushed past the controversy altogether, joking, “Anyways… what’s everyone having for dinner?!”

The wide range of reactions illustrates how quickly social media users have formed opinions about a case that has yet to be resolved in court.

Big Tigger and wife Alicia Brown – via theshaderoom screenshot

Domestic Violence Case Moves Forward

Big Tigger was arrested on charges including aggravated battery and cruelty to children following the alleged domestic incident.

He was later released on bond and remains subject to a protective order that reportedly prohibits him from coming within 200 yards of Brown and their children while the case is pending.

The longtime Atlanta radio personality has consistently denied wrongdoing and said he intends to clear his name through the legal process.

The controversy has also expanded beyond the criminal case. Brown publicly accused Big Tigger of having a relationship with his V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker, allegations that Amiker denies. She has since filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

EURweb previously reported that Big Tigger has stepped away from V-103’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show” while focusing on his family and legal defense.

Awaiting the Next Chapter

The newly surfaced surveillance footage adds another public dimension to a case that continues to unfold in both criminal and civil court.

While the video has intensified public interest and sparked widespread online debate, it does not determine criminal liability, and many questions surrounding the altercation remain unanswered.

As prosecutors continue pursuing the case and related litigation moves forward, Big Tigger remains off the air while awaiting the next stage of the legal process.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ATL DJ and Former ‘Rap City’ Host Big Tigger Arrested on Battery and Child Cruelty Charges

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