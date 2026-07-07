Big Tigger Leaves V-103 Morning Show Amid Defamation Lawsuit

The longtime Atlanta radio host says he is taking time away to focus on his family while his attorneys address multiple legal matters.

Big Tigger/YouTube screenshot

*Atlanta radio veteran Big Tigger is stepping away from the microphone as multiple legal disputes continue to unfold.

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The longtime V-103 personality announced Sunday that he is temporarily leaving “The Big Tigger Morning Show” to focus on his family, CBS News reports. In a statement shared on social media, Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, said recent public attention has shifted away from his work and toward speculation about his private life.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” he wrote. “But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.”

Big Tigger also denied any wrongdoing.

Francesca Amiker screenshot/Instagram @francescaamiker

His announcement comes days after his V-103 co-host, Francesca Amiker, filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Big Tigger’s wife, Alicia Brown. The complaint, filed June 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, accuses Brown of publishing Instagram posts that falsely alleged Amiker had an affair with Big Tigger and that the relationship helped her land her job at the Atlanta radio station.

According to the lawsuit, Brown also suggested Amiker was connected to injuries Brown later displayed on social media. Amiker maintains she has never had a romantic relationship with Big Tigger and says they have only worked together professionally.

The lawsuit argues the online allegations spread widely, damaging Amiker’s reputation, triggering harassment, costing her professional opportunities, and forcing her to spend money on public relations crisis management. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and a jury trial.

The defamation case follows Big Tigger’s recent arrest on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with Brown. Court records allege the confrontation began during an argument over text messages involving a female co-worker. Investigators say Brown suffered injuries during the incident, and authorities allege the couple’s teenage son was inside the home at the time.

As the controversy gained attention last month, Big Tigger publicly denied rumors that he and Amiker were romantically involved.

“These allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he wrote in a June 12 statement. “Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.”

Amiker’s lawsuit is being heard in federal court because the parties live in different states and she alleges damages exceeding $75,000.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: V-103’s Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife for Defamation Over Affair Claims

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