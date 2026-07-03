V-103’s Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife for Defamation Over Affair Claims

The radio co-host says Instagram posts falsely painted her as a mistress and tied her to violence.

Francesca Amiker screenshot/Instagram @francescaamiker

*Atlanta radio host Francesca Amiker is asking a federal court to hold Alicia Brown, the wife of fellow broadcaster Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan, responsible for what she says were false and damaging allegations posted on social media.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

According to a lawsuit filed June 30, Brown used Instagram during May and June to accuse Amiker of having an affair with Morgan. The complaint also alleges Brown suggested Amiker was tied to injuries Brown later displayed online, per Atlanta News First.

Amiker maintains she has only worked with Morgan in a professional capacity. She argues the posts falsely portrayed her as someone who broke up a marriage and suggested she was indifferent to the abuse of women.

The lawsuit says those allegations spread widely online, resulting in harassment, damage to Amiker’s public image, lost professional opportunities and expenses related to PR crisis management. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees and a jury trial.

Big Tiger- Former 106 & Park Host

The legal filing arrives days after Morgan was arrested on aggravated battery and cruelty to children charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute with Brown.

As speculation surrounding his personal life grew, Morgan publicly denied any romantic relationship with Amiker.

“These allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he wrote in a June 12 statement.

He continued, “Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues.”

Morgan also apologized to Amiker, writing, “I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.”

Court records related to Morgan’s arrest allege the dispute with Brown began during an argument over text messages involving a female co-worker. Investigators allege Brown suffered injuries during the incident, and authorities said the couple’s teenage son was inside the home.

The lawsuit is proceeding in federal court because the parties reside in different states and Amiker alleges damages exceeding $75,000.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mystikal Lawsuit Alleges Rapper Forced Woman to Pray Before Sexual Assault

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.