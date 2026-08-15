Remy Ma Drops ‘Wanna Go,’ Reigniting Claressa Shields Feud Ahead of Tonight’s Fight

The song follows Shields' “downgrade” comments about Papoose, while Remy pulled the boxing champion herself into the track's promotional rollout.

*Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma has dropped a new song, “Wanna Go,” that appears to reopen her increasingly personal feud with undefeated boxing champion Claressa Shields — and the timing couldn’t be much louder, with Shields preparing to fight Kaye Scott tonight in Atlanta.

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The latest round didn’t begin with Remy. Shields recently appeared on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday,” where the conversation turned to her relationship with Papoose, Remy’s estranged husband, and criticism that Shields somehow represented a step down.

Shields pushed back on that idea, arguing that after Papoose‘s relationship with Remy, people apparently expected him to “downgrade.”

Then Remy released “Wanna Go.”

And while she doesn’t simply announce that the record is a Claressa Shields diss track, the lyrics, timing and Remy’s own social-media promotion have made the connection difficult to miss.

Remy Ma Has Something to Say About ‘Hand-Me-Downs’

On “Wanna Go,” Remy builds part of her attack around women wanting what she has already had, using references to hand-me-downs, shoes, wigs and a man while contrasting new and high-end goods with secondhand merchandise.

Baller Alert connected the record directly to Shields’ recent “downgrade” comments and noted another pointed piece of wordplay involving “Clarence” and “clearance.” Remy has previously used “Clarence” as a mocking nickname for Shields.

The song arrives months after Remy’s April release “W.Y.F.L.” — short for “Why You F—ing Lying” — which contained lyrics widely interpreted as shots at both Papoose and Shields.

That earlier record also challenged Papoose’s claims concerning ghostwriting during their marriage.

So, no, these three aren’t exactly starting from a clean slate.

Remy Ma and Claressa Shields

Remy Uses Shields to Promote ‘Wanna Go’

What makes this latest chapter particularly difficult to dismiss as lyrical coincidence is what Remy did after releasing the song.

“Wanna Go” samples Crime Mob’s 2004 Southern hip-hop anthem “Knuck If You Buck.” Around the same time, Shields was captured discussing Crime Mob member Princess and declaring her appreciation for the record.

“We all love ‘Knuck If You Buck,’ like that’s an anthem,” Shields said.

Remy subsequently reposted that Shields clip to her Instagram Stories while promoting “Wanna Go,” The Shade Room reported.

In other words, whether Remy wants to attach Shields’ government name to every bar or not, she personally brought the boxer into the song’s rollout.

There’s another layer. Princess had recently discussed discovering that Shields had blocked her on social media after previously approaching the fighter about performing during a ring walk. Shields said she had nothing against Princess and didn’t know her personally.

Then comes Remy, sampling Princess’ group and reposting Shields talking about the song.

Messy has layers.

Remy Pappose and Claressa – via YouTube

Papoose Is Still in the Middle

Papoose remains the obvious connective tissue in a feud that has moved between relationship drama, interviews, social media and music.

His attorney previously sent Remy’s attorney a cease-and-desist letter concerning “W.Y.F.L.,” objecting to allegedly disparaging statements surrounding that release, Baller Alert reported.

Remy has nevertheless continued making music amid the very public breakdown of their relationship, while Shields has become increasingly willing to discuss her relationship with Papoose publicly.

As of publication, neither Shields nor Papoose appears to have issued a verified direct response to “Wanna Go.”

Shields has something considerably more immediate on her schedule.

Shields Has a Fight Tonight

Shields faces Australia’s Kaye Scott at State Farm Arena in Atlanta tonight, dropping back to middleweight after reigning as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Scott holds the WBA and WBC middleweight titles, giving Shields an opportunity to reclaim championship gold at 160 pounds. The bout headlines a DAZN card, with Shields entering undefeated at 18-0.

The timing makes Remy’s latest musical jab especially notable: while Shields is preparing for another potentially historic night inside the ring, an old fight outside it has suddenly found another round.

For now, Shields appears focused publicly on the opponent who’s actually wearing gloves tonight.

Whether she eventually responds to Remy is another matter.

But Remy didn’t merely release “Wanna Go” and leave listeners to connect every dot themselves. She reposted Shields while promoting the record, placing the champion directly back inside a feud that clearly wasn’t ready for the final bell.

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