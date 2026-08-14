Todd Bridges’ Divorce Could Put His Official Website on the Line

His estranged wife wants compensation for building the site or a deal that could keep her company involved.

Todd Bridges at the January 2006 Fox TCA party. Citizen Smith, Hollywood, CA. 01-17-06. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Todd Bridges may soon face a choice about his official website.

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It could stay online under his control, continue with his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s involvement, or shut down completely. The decision stems from his divorce from Bettijo B. Hirschi.

According to TMZ, Hirschi says her company built and ran realtoddbridges.com. She seeks $20,720 for that work. She wants Bridges to choose an option within 30 days after the divorce becomes final.

One path lets Bridges take full control if he pays the $20,720. A second keeps Hirschi’s company involved under a new deal. The third permanently removes the site from the internet.

Todd Bridges and Bettijo Hirschi/Getty

Hirschi says she will waive the $20,720 fee if Bridges picks the shared option. In that case, her company would collect the first $4,000 in yearly net earnings. Any amount above that would be split evenly between the former couple.

Bridges filed for divorce in Arizona in March 2026. The pair married in September 2022 after meeting on a dating app. They had no children together.

The website is not the only financial dispute. Hirschi says she paid off a joint credit card and wants $9,187.94 from Bridges as his share. She also claims $4,375.01 came from an account belonging to her minor son to cover one of Bridges’ California tax bills. She seeks repayment of that sum as well.

Hirschi asks the court to enforce the couple’s prenuptial agreement. Under it, each spouse would keep their own homes and vehicles. She also argues that neither side should receive spousal support in the final judgment.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Todd Bridges Files for Divorce From Bettijo B. Hirschi After 3 Years of Marriage

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