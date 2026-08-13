Chick-fil-A Adds Chicken & Waffles and S’mores Treats for Fall

Chick-fil-A Launches Chicken & Waffles, S’mores Treats Nationwide Aug. 24

Credit: Chick-fil-A

*Chick-fil-A is putting chicken and waffles on its nationwide menu this fall, and the Southern favorite will not disappear when breakfast ends.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Beginning Aug. 24, customers can order new Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches during breakfast, lunch or dinner. The limited-time rollout follows a test of the menu item in select markets in 2025, per the news release.

The sandwich pairs maple-flavored waffles with a Chick-fil-A chicken filet, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter spread. Classic syrup comes on the side. Customers can also choose an Original, Spicy or Grilled chicken filet.

Chick-fil-A will adjust the sandwich depending on when customers order it. During standard breakfast hours, from opening until 10:30 a.m., it includes a smaller chicken filet and a waffle. At 10:30 a.m., a larger entrée version takes over and remains available until closing.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

The chain is also leaning into another familiar fall favorite: s’mores.

The new S’mores Milkshake combines Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert with chocolate shortbread, graham cracker crumbles and marshmallow-flavored syrup. It is finished with marshmallow-flavored whipped topping.

For customers looking for caffeine, the S’mores Frosted Coffee blends cold-brew coffee and Icedream with marshmallow-flavored syrup, chocolate shortbread and graham cracker pieces.

Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A’s director of menu and packaging, said both additions grew from the company’s effort to put different spins on recognizable foods.

“Both Chicken & Waffles and S’mores are much-loved classics, and we challenged ourselves to bring those flavors to our menu in a playful and unexpected way,” Duncan said.

She added that the response to Chicken & Waffles in test markets helped pave the way for its nationwide debut.

The fall offerings are part of Chick-fil-A’s yearlong “Newstalgia” campaign celebrating the company’s 80-year history. The initiative mixes familiar favorites with updated menu items and experiences.

Earlier efforts included Frosted Sodas and Floats, which have since become permanent menu offerings. The campaign has also featured collectible Classic Cups, merchandise and new packaging.

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches, S’mores Milkshake and S’mores Frosted Coffee are at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Habit Celebrates Third ‘Best Burger’ Win with Free Double Char Deal and California Tour

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.