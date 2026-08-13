Skylight Launches Kid-Friendly Smart Device to Help Children Build Daily Routines

The new bedside companion guides children through chores, bedtime and morning routines without apps, cameras or social media.

*Skylight is expanding its lineup of family-focused technology with a new device designed to help young children take charge of their daily routines while giving parents one less thing to manage.

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The company announced the launch of Skylight Buddy, a bedside device created for children ages 4 to 10. Rather than functioning as a tablet or smart speaker, Buddy focuses exclusively on guiding kids through everyday responsibilities, including getting ready in the morning, completing chores and winding down at bedtime.

The privacy-focused device does not include internet browsing, social media, third-party apps, a camera or a microphone. Instead, it relies on visual prompts, reminders and timers that walk children through tasks one step at a time. Emojis accompany text instructions so younger children and early readers can follow along independently.

“Skylight exists to help families work better as a team,” said Aviv Gilboa, president of Skylight. “We’ve heard from thousands of families across every stage, structure, and set of needs, and one thing comes through again and again: kids thrive when they have the autonomy to own more of their day.”

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Gilboa said everyday moments such as getting out the door for school or settling down at night often become stressful because children are still learning to manage those routines on their own.

“Buddy is a gentle guide that builds autonomy and independence in kids, and a quiet ally that lifts the weight off parents,” he said.

In addition to routine management, Buddy combines several bedside essentials into one device, including an alarm clock, sound machine and nightlight. Children can also track chores, while optional Buddy Plus features add visual timers, reward tracking and the ability for parents to send spoken reminders directly from their phones.

The launch marks the latest addition to Skylight’s growing family ecosystem. The company first introduced its digital picture frames to help families share photos with relatives before expanding into digital calendars aimed at reducing parents’ daily mental load. Buddy extends that platform by giving children their own dedicated device built around independence rather than entertainment.

Skylight Buddy is available now for $139, or $119 with a Buddy Plus subscription, through the company’s website.

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