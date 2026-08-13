National Dog Day: What Your Dog Actually Needs Beyond Toys and Treats

Skip another stuffed toy and consider the everyday habits that can make a bigger difference in your dog’s health.

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*National Dog Day arrives Aug. 26, and another toy or bag of treats may not be the most useful way to celebrate.

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Some of the biggest benefits for dogs come from everyday care, including veterinary checkups, proper hygiene, exercise and mental stimulation.

Emergency veterinarian Dr. Ezra Ameis, founder of Los Angeles clinic Paw Priority, recommends routine veterinary visits that include physical examinations, bloodwork and oral health assessments. Staying current on vaccinations and parasite prevention is also important throughout the year.

Dogs need mental stimulation, too. Interactive feeding toys, outdoor activity and dedicated time with their owners can support their emotional well-being.

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Pet parents should also prepare before an emergency happens. Keeping veterinary contact information accessible and identifying nearby emergency-care options can save valuable time when something goes wrong.

One frequently overlooked health concern is sitting on the kitchen floor.

Pet food bowls should be washed daily to limit bacteria buildup, according to veterinarians cited by Better Homes & Gardens. Dr. Michael Hyder of Veterinary Emergency Group warns that neglected bowls can harbor potentially harmful organisms, including Salmonella and E. coli.

Wet-food bowls should be cleaned after every meal, while dry-food bowls also need daily washing. Water bowls should ideally receive the same treatment.

For multi-pet households, separate bowls become especially important when animals have different diets or when one pet is sick.

National Dog Day can also be an opportunity to restock practical supplies.

Earth Rated offers grooming wipes starting at $9.99 for quick cleanups between baths and a $11.99 waterless shampoo that does not require rinsing. Its pee pads, starting at $25.99, are designed for training and household accidents.

Ultimately, celebrating a dog does not have to mean buying something new. Consistent veterinary care, clean feeding areas, exercise, attention, and preparation for emergencies may prove far more valuable than another toy.

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