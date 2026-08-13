Latto Denies 21 Savage Marriage Claim in Charleston White Clapback

Long-running questions about 21 Savage’s marital status resurfaced after White compared Latto with Claressa Shields.

Latto performs onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

*Latto has issued one of her clearest responses yet to speculation surrounding 21 Savage’s marital status.

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“I let y’all be loud and wrong for too long,” she said in a video shared by livebitez. “I ain’t f***ing no married man, b***h.”

Her declaration came after Charleston White dragged the couple into a separate conversation about Claressa Shields and Papoose.

Papoose filed for divorce from Remy Ma in 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, and later entered a relationship with Shields. In July, Shields pushed back when she was asked about dating “somebody’s husband,” replying, “That’s not somebody’s husband.” She pointed to Papoose’s divorce filing as evidence of his commitment to their relationship. White argued that Shields continues to face criticism over her relationship with Papoose while Latto has escaped similar scrutiny over reports concerning 21 Savage.

“Latto don’t get no backlash for getting pregnant by a married n***a,” White said in a video also posted on livebitez’s Instagram.

He suggested colorism influences how the two women are treated and questioned why people expect Shields to answer for Papoose’s unresolved marriage.

“Why do [Shields] have to have a problem with [Pap] still being married like y’all do?” White said.

White then labeled Latto a mistress, adding, “[Latto] was the side b***h that got pregnant…”

That accusation prompted Latto to clap back.

“You old, ugly, scrawny, country b***h,” she said. “Talking about… What this b***h say? Talking about acting like I’m a boss. Watch your mouth with that ‘b***h’ word… Listen here, you little b***h boy..

She also addressed comments involving the daughter she shares with 21 Savage.

“When it comes to that baby, don’t say nothing. I don’t even want to hear the word ‘baby’ and my name in a sentence…” Latto said.

“You loud and wrong, b***h boy. Old-a**, broke-a** n***a. I am a boss. I’ll buy you, your wife, your girlfriend, your kids. Not a n***a, me. The boss,” she continued.

21 Savage later appeared to show support for Latto by reposting her on Instagram and writing, “WIFEY!!!” alongside heart-eye emojis.

Reports have claimed that 21 Savage is married to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of his two sons. Online speculation has linked that reported union to his past immigration issues. DJ Akademiks has complicated the narrative further by claiming the rapper was never married at all.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Latto Reveals Birth Details – Shames Mother for Having Her at Age 14

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