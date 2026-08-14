NBA YoungBoy Calls His Mom a ‘Stupid Hoe’ as Family Feud Explodes

The rapper says people judging his family conflict do not know what happened behind closed doors.

NBA YoungBoy/YouTube screenshot

*NBA YoungBoy is making one thing clear about his latest family dispute: he does not want outsiders getting involved.

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During a livestream with Funny Marco, the rapper issued a warning to anyone considering confronting him over comments about his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden.

“Lot of niggas gonna get on these b#### and say, ‘oh, when I see him, I’ma beat his ass about what he said about his mama,’” YoungBoy said, All Hip Hop reports. “I will kill your stupid ass. You better ask her.”

“You better mind your motherf***ing business,” he added.

NBA Youngboy – Getty

The warning came as YoungBoy addressed a larger disagreement with Gaulden over what happened surrounding the Funny Marco interview. The hip-hop star accused his mother of falsely claiming she had been present during the conversation. He also suggested the public has an incomplete picture of their relationship.

“A lot of people don’t know how the relationship was,” he said. “This stuff behind the scenes, stupid ass hoe spitting my grandma’s face. These stupid ass b#### that spit in my face before.”

His remarks followed public discussion of his parenting and other private family matters. Rather than frame the disagreement as a simple mother-son argument, YoungBoy’s comments suggest he believes years of unresolved conflict are being reduced to social media clips and reactions.

The livestream also included a separate revelation about where he now plans to live.

YoungBoy said he has moved to South Korea and does not intend to return to the United States permanently. When asked whether he would ever move back, the Louisiana-born artist replied, “Never in life. No.”

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