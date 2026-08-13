Will Packer’s Advice to Aspiring Filmmakers: Don’t Wait for Hollywood

The blockbuster producer says Hollywood finally paid attention after he proved he could create without the industry’s help.

Will Packer – Getty Images for SiriusXM

*Will Packer has built a Hollywood résumé filled with box-office hits, major television projects, and billion-dollar success. But his advice for breaking into the industry starts outside of it.

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During a Q&A with AllHipHop, Packer was asked what aspiring filmmakers should do as technology and new platforms reshape how creators reach audiences.

“You got to start on your own. Do not wait for Hollywood,” Packer said. “The only reason that I got Hollywood’s attention is because I did it on my own. Period. Point blank.”

Packer said creating independently was not simply his preferred route. Early in his career, traditional Hollywood offered him few alternatives.

“I was able to go out and create content, and this was before you could just do it with a cell phone,” he explained. “I could go out and shoot it without asking Hollywood’s permission because Hollywood, frankly, they weren’t returning my calls.”

Halle Bailey and Will Packer – Getty Images for SiriusXM

“They didn’t want anything to do with me,” Packer added.

His career ultimately moved far beyond those unanswered calls.

Packer has produced, or executive produced, movies that collectively earned more than $1 billion worldwide, with 10 opening at No. 1. His credits include “Think Like a Man,” “Ride Along,” “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “What Men Want” and “Little.”

He also executive produced “Straight Outta Compton” and the 2016 “Roots” miniseries. In 2022, he produced the 94th Academy Awards, taking on one of Hollywood’s biggest live television events.

Packer has expanded his reach beyond movies through Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, developing projects across television, digital media and other platforms.

That trajectory gives added weight to the lesson he now offers creators. Rather than making Hollywood acceptance the first goal, Packer believes aspiring filmmakers should demonstrate what they can do before the industry comes calling.

“So I would advise anybody interested in getting into the content game, getting into media or even getting into mainstream Hollywood in the more traditional way, go out and do something on your own,” Packer said.

“Prove your worth. Hollywood will come to you.”

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