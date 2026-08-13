Charlamagne Tha God May Bid on Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Footage and Life Story Rights

The bankruptcy sale includes archival footage, memorabilia and personal rights tied to Dash’s history in hip-hop.

Dame Dash (on Breakfast Club) – screenshot

*Charlamagne Tha God says he is seriously considering a bid for a collection of Dame Dash assets that includes rare Roc-A-Fella footage.

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On The Breakfast Club, the radio host discussed the possibility while focusing on more than 100 hours of unreleased material connected to The Roc-A-Fella Movie.

“I’m especially interested in the Roc-a-Fella movie ’cause of what you just said, it’s a lot of footage,” Charlamagne said. “That’s history. A lot of content can be created around that. I’m intrigued.”

The archive is being sold as part of Dash’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, Hot New Hip Hop reports. Court filings show that Everlasting Films LLC has already offered $37,000 for the package. The collection reportedly includes Dash’s life-story rights, biography, image and likeness, along with photographs and memorabilia covering roughly three decades.

Charlamagne Tha God – via Facebook

Charlamagne said the footage is what makes the opportunity especially appealing because of how much new programming could potentially be built from it.

“I’m gon’ make a serious inquiry about that,” Charlamagne said. “I am interested in purchasing the OG story.”

The possibility of Charlamagne acquiring material documenting Dash’s life also comes with an interesting history between the two. Their relationship has included some very public clashes, including a heated exchange during Dash’s 2025 appearance on Power 105.1.

“I don’t think you’re a proper representation of the masculine Black man,” Dash told Charlamagne during the interview.

Dash also questioned Charlamagne’s sexuality and eventually threatened to get physical as their argument intensified. “I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won’t do s—t,” he said.

Despite that contentious history, Charlamagne now appears interested in owning the rights and archival material that could help tell Dash’s story.

Dame Dash @duskopoppington goes straight for @cthagod and challenges his masculinity. 'I just kinda think you're gay 🏳️‍🌈' 👀 Check out the full interview on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/qKwgbZtAEQ — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 16, 2025

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