The WNBA Just Negotiated a New CBA. So why is ‘Woman’ Still Unresolved?

Kyle Kuzma calls the eligibility debate a “disservice to every girl,” while NBA history reveals why the two basketball leagues face very different questions

Kyle Kuzma – via Instagram

*Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma has jumped into the WNBA‘s increasingly combustible eligibility debate, arguing that requiring further discussion over who qualifies to play in a women’s league does a “disservice to every girl” who dreamed of reaching it.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

His comments followed former NBA players Enes Freedom and Royce White declaring their intentions to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft, developments EURweb previously reported.

But underneath the viral declarations and culture-war arguments sits a question that may be more consequential: Why is the WNBA confronting this now, just months after completing a new collective bargaining agreement?

WNBA Women built this league for the next generation – via eurAI

The WNBA Just Negotiated This Rulebook

The WNBA and Women’s National Basketball Players Association announced May 22 that they had completed and signed their new long-form CBA after players and owners ratified its terms in March.

Yet the player-eligibility language at the center of the current controversy says only players who are women are eligible for the WNBA, without further publicly stated criteria explaining how that requirement applies to transgender athletes.

That’s what makes Kuzma’s reaction more interesting than another celebrity opinion.

“Thirty years of women fighting to get this league built, and the question on the table this week is what a woman is,” Kuzma wrote on X. “Needing a committee to find that answer is a disservice to every girl who was told this league was for her.”

One important correction to some coverage: reports describe the transgender-athlete discussion as part of an upcoming task-force meeting involving team presidents and general managers, with additional discussions and listening sessions planned — not necessarily an “emergency meeting.”

Lusia Harris (center) in action vs. LSU in 1977

The NBA Has Already Let a Woman Through the Door

Here’s where this gets fascinating.

The NBA doesn’t appear to have the WNBA’s mirror-image problem. Its constitution uses gender-inclusive language, specifying that pronouns include corresponding masculine or feminine forms.

And history provides an even stronger example.

In 1977, the New Orleans Jazz officially drafted Lusia Harris, the legendary Black Delta State center and Olympic silver medalist. Harris remains the first and only woman officially drafted by an NBA team. She didn’t attend training camp because she was pregnant.

That history illustrates an important asymmetry: the NBA is not simply a men’s version of the WNBA with an equivalent “men only” eligibility provision.

A woman capable of competing at that level isn’t automatically excluded because she’s a woman.

The WNBA, however, exists specifically as a protected women’s competition. That makes defining who is eligible for that category unavoidable.

Enes Cantor Freedom – via screenshot

Enes Kanter Freedom Just Revealed The Moment He Decided Join the WNBA



“I was watching the post game interviews and one of the players came out and literally said, I welcome trans athletes in my team any day and every day. And she even said, there's no problem me going against a… pic.twitter.com/0R5pwEU5yD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2026

The Debate Didn’t Begin With Freedom

There’s another complication frequently disappearing from the conversation.

The WNBA has already had an openly transgender and nonbinary player.

Layshia Clarendon played 12 WNBA seasons, became an All-Star and publicly identified as transgender and nonbinary before retiring in 2024. Clarendon also served as a WNBPA vice president and helped negotiate the league’s 2020 CBA.

Clarendon’s history should not be conflated with the specific competitive question Freedom and White are raising. But it demonstrates that gender identity isn’t some entirely new subject suddenly dropped on women’s basketball by two former NBA players.

FRoyce White – (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for BIG3)

Men Are Now Driving a Women’s Basketball Debate

And there’s an irony that’s becoming impossible to ignore.

Freedom speaks. White follows. Kuzma responds. Former NBA champion Andrew Bogut weighs in. Ryan Clark calls Freedom and White “absolute clowns.”

Suddenly, one of the biggest conversations surrounding women’s professional basketball is being driven largely by men arguing over who belongs in women’s professional basketball.

That may ultimately be the strangest development of all.

The WNBA doesn’t have to resolve America’s sprawling political and philosophical argument over the meaning of “woman.”

It does, however, have to make clear who qualifies to play in the WNBA.

Those aren’t necessarily the same question.

Freedom and White may never get anywhere near a WNBA roster. Their declarations may ultimately amount to little more than provocative attempts to stress-test the league’s language.

But they have exposed an ambiguity that the WNBA can no longer easily ignore.

And after the league and its players just completed a new CBA, the question isn’t merely what the eligibility rule says.

It’s why everyone is arguing about what it means only months after the people running and playing in the league had an opportunity to make it unmistakably clear.

🇺🇸 Calls are growing for people to boycott the WNBA



This is fking ridiculous; how can the women in charge of the WNBA not be able to decide what a woman is



Writer: Ianpic.twitter.com/fU6l90SmhW — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 14, 2026

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Royce White Says He’ll Enter 2027 WNBA Draft to Challenge Transgender Policy | VIDEO

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.