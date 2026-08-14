‘O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil’ Examines the Story Behind ‘Juiced’ 

Investigation Discovery’s four-part docuseries explores O.J. Simpson’s controversial reality television project.

Screenshot from ‘O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil’

*Investigation Discovery is taking viewers behind the scenes of O.J. Simpson’s controversial reality television project with its upcoming four-part docuseries “O.J. Unseen: Exploitation of Evil.”

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According to the news release, the documentary event examines the making of “Juiced,” a hidden-camera prank show featuring Simpson that never reached audiences. ID has also released a trailer offering a first look at the series, which explores the production’s troubled journey and the circumstances that ultimately brought it down.

The series uses previously unseen footage and behind-the-scenes material to reconstruct how “Juiced” developed from an ambitious reality television concept into a production plagued by controversy and escalating problems.

Simpson remains part of the story through interviews recorded during the production. His appearances provide insight into his involvement with the project and his continued pursuit of entertainment and notoriety following years of intense public scrutiny.

O.J. Simpson (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

The documentary also features firsthand accounts from “Juiced” creators, producers, actors, and others who worked on the show. Cultural experts contribute additional perspective on the reality television landscape that allowed increasingly provocative concepts to become entertainment.

According to ID, the series examines the ethical questions surrounding “Juiced” and the culture of shock television that surrounded its production. The project attempted to combine Simpson’s celebrity with hidden-camera comedy at a time when reality programming was increasingly pushing boundaries. But the production never reached viewers. A mystery saboteur helped send the project into turmoil as producers confronted problems both behind and in front of the cameras.

Across four episodes, “O.J. Unseen: Exploitation Of Evil” explores how “Juiced” became an example of television’s willingness to turn controversy into spectacle—and what happened when that experiment collapsed.

“O.J. Unseen: Exploitation Of Evil” premieres Monday, September 7, and Tuesday, September 8, at 9/8c on ID. The episodes will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

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