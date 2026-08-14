Former Manager Wins Court Ruling Over Biggie Estate Battle

The former manager can now exercise trust rights after Voletta Wallace named him sole trustee before her death.

Biggie Smalls – Notorious BIG – Getty Images

*A Delaware judge has granted summary judgment to The Notorious B.I.G.’s former manager in his claims against Faith Evans. The ruling also dismisses Evans’ counterclaim and clears the way for control over part of the rapper’s intellectual property.

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According to PEOPLE, Wayne Barrow now holds the power to exercise rights from a trust created by Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. Wallace named Barrow the sole trustee shortly before she died in 2025. She had previously designated her grandson, C.J. Wallace, as successor trustee.

Evans and Voletta formed Notorious B.I.G., LLC in 2007 to manage the late rapper’s intellectual property. After Voletta’s death, Evans remained the company’s sole manager. In March 2025, the company entered a 50-50 partnership with Primary Wave.

Barrow claimed Evans blocked him from asserting the trust’s membership rights in the company. The judge found Barrow qualifies as a permitted transferee. The court also ruled Evans has no valid basis to withhold distributions owed to him.

Faith Evans, Guest, Christopher Wallace Jr., Voletta Wallace at arrivals for VH1 Hip Hop Honors Awards, The Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY, September 22, 2005. Photo by: Gregorio Binuya/Everett Collection/Depositphotos

The judgment opens with a pointed reference to Biggie’s own words: “In the song ‘Ten Crack Commandments’ from The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumously released Life After Death album, Christopher Wallace presciently cautioned: “Keep your family and business completely separated.’”

It continues, “After Wallace’s tragic death, however, his mother and widow did exactly the opposite—forming Notorious B.I.G., LLC (the “Company”) under Delaware law to manage the late rapper’s intellectual property. This litigation was perhaps the inevitable result.”

Barrow first filed the suit in July 2025. His attorney said, “Wayne is feeling vindicated. We obtained a total victory in a dispute that never should have happened.”

The lawyer added, “Wayne goes back with the family for decades, and Mama Wallace wanted Wayne to steward the legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. after she was gone, and he now will be able to do that. He knows it’s a very important task, and he’s looking forward to fulfilling Mama Wallace’s wishes in that regard.”

C.J. Wallace has filed a separate lawsuit in Pennsylvania that is still pending. He claims Barrow improperly influenced Voletta when she named him sole trustee.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Late Voletta Wallace Secured Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy via $200 Million Alliance w/Primary Wave

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