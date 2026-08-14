Luigi Mangione Admits Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO — Then Moves to Dismiss Murder Case | VIDEO

After pleading guilty to two federal stalking charges, Mangione immediately asked a New York judge to throw out his separate state prosecution.

Luigi Mangione – screenshot

*Luigi Mangione admitted Friday that he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, ending the central factual dispute in his federal case — then immediately moved to use that federal conviction in an attempt to derail his upcoming New York murder trial.

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Mangione, 28, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to two stalking charges resulting in death stemming from Thompson’s Dec. 4, 2024 killing outside a Manhattan hotel.

“I shot Mr. Thompson, and he died,” Mangione told U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett, according to Reuters. “I knew what I was doing was illegal.”

The admission marks a dramatic turn in a case that has generated intense public attention for nearly two years. But Mangione did not plead guilty to federal murder on Friday. The federal murder and firearms counts previously brought against him were dismissed, leaving the two stalking charges to which he admitted guilt.

No Plea Deal Means Life Is Still Possible

Mangione entered the guilty pleas without a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

That distinction matters.

Garnett told him each count carries the possibility of life imprisonment. Federal prosecutors intend to seek a life sentence, Reuters reported, while Mangione’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Mangione’s defense is expected to emphasize his physical pain and anger toward the American health care system in arguing for a lesser sentence.

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said Mangione had endured years of “severe, debilitating pain” after a broken back while struggling with health care and insurance systems.

In court, Mangione acknowledged tracking Thompson to a UnitedHealthcare investor conference. His stated grievances with the health care system provide context for his explanation of the killing; they do not constitute a legal justification for killing Thompson.

Then Came the Double-Jeopardy Move

Mangione’s guilty pleas resolved the federal prosecution before its scheduled trial.

Minutes later, the legal battle shifted back to New York.

His attorneys filed papers asking the state court to dismiss the remaining prosecution, which includes a second-degree murder charge, arguing that proceeding after his federal conviction would violate New York’s protections against double jeopardy.

His state trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Sept. 8.

But Friday’s plea does not mean New York’s murder case has been dismissed.

Federal constitutional law generally permits federal and state governments to prosecute offenses arising from the same conduct under the “dual sovereignty” doctrine. New York, however, has statutory protections against successive prosecutions that can extend beyond the federal constitutional minimum.

That distinction gives Mangione’s attorneys an argument. Whether a judge accepts it is another matter.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office is opposing dismissal, and the state prosecution remains pending.

Brian Thompson and killer (Luigi Mangione)

Thompson’s Family Calls Plea a Step Toward Justice

The maneuvering over two prosecutions could easily overshadow the family at the center of the case.

Thompson’s relatives attended Friday’s federal proceeding and afterward welcomed Mangione’s admission.

The family called the guilty plea an “important step toward justice” and said Mangione had been held accountable for what they described as a “heinous act.”

Thompson’s killing sparked a five-day manhunt before Mangione was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The case subsequently became a cultural flashpoint. Some people angered by health insurance costs and claim denials elevated Mangione into a symbol of opposition to the industry, while public officials condemned the killing.

None of that changes what Mangione himself has now acknowledged in court.

Luigi Mangione (Jeff Swensen-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

One Case Ends as Another Hangs in the Balance

The sequence creates an unusual strategic reversal.

Mangione once faced a federal prosecution that included charges carrying the possibility of execution. Judge Garnett later dismissed the federal murder and firearms counts, eliminating the death-penalty case and leaving the stalking counts. Federal court records from the original prosecution show how the stalking allegations and Thompson’s killing were connected in the government’s case.

Now Mangione has admitted the killing while pleading guilty to those stalking offenses — and his lawyers are attempting to make that federal conviction a reason New York shouldn’t get its own murder trial.

That argument has not yet succeeded.

Mangione still faces possible life imprisonment when Garnett sentences him in December. And unless the state judge grants his new motion, he remains headed toward a September murder trial in Manhattan.

Friday therefore provided certainty about one enormous question while opening another.

For the first time, Mangione himself has publicly acknowledged killing Brian Thompson.

What remains uncertain is whether that admission will help end the second prosecution — or become part of the evidence surrounding another courtroom reckoning.

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MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Luigi Mangione: Hero or Villian? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

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Luigi Mangione: Hero or Villian? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH