Always Discreet Launches NFL Campaign Featuring Players’ Moms on Bladder Leaks

Three NFL moms will share personal stories as the incontinence brand launches its biggest campaign yet.

Credit: Depositphotos

*Football fans will encounter an unexpected topic in NFL ads this season: women managing bladder leaks.

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Procter & Gamble is placing Always Discreet before NFL audiences in its largest campaign for the incontinence brand since launch. The effort features three women with personal ties to NFL players and focuses on staying present during key game moments, Variety reports.

Elisha Jarrett, Angela Burns and Katie DeJean serve as the campaign’s “NFL moms.” Jarrett is the mother of Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Burns is the mother of New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns. DeJean is the mother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean. The women share their experiences and show how Always Discreet helps manage bladder leaks.

“I never miss a moment of any of my son’s games,” Jarrett says in one of the commercials.

Screenshot Courtesy of Always Discreet

For P&G, running the ads during football games marks a shift in audience strategy. The brand has long advertised in news and cable shows. Now the company notes that women who buy Always Discreet also watch live sports.

Melissa Suk, P&G’s vice president of adult incontinence for North America, said the NFL lets the brand reach women where they already spend time.

“The number one most-watched sport among our target consumers,” Suk said. “We really created this campaign by following our consumer and where her passion lies. And it’s watching the NFL.”

The move also highlights the rising value of live sports as scripted TV audiences scatter across streaming services. P&G earlier used NFL broadcasts to promote Pampers, proving the company already views football as a route to consumers beyond typical sports products.

“I think we are evolving as our audience is evolving,” Suk said. “Our consumer is a viewer of the NFL.”

The larger goal is to join conversations women already have rather than force them to seek out information on bladder leaks.

“We are more eager to be part of conversations she’s already having versus expecting her to seek us out,” Suk said.

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