FLASHBACK: Priest Starts C-Walkin’ and Shuler King Has Questions | WATCH

Internet comedian Shuler King turned one priest's unexpected footwork into a sermon featuring 'OG Father Loc,' Judas and one seriously different praise break.

Crip Walkin’ Priest – via screenshot and eurAI

*Back in 2019, internet comedian and content creator Shuler King spotted footage of a priest getting unusually light on his feet, and within seconds, Sunday service had become Sunday roast.

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King interpreted the priest’s moves as a C-walk, opening his commentary with a question only Shuler King could ask: “Yeah, anybody wanna tell me what in the Holy Ghost gangsta is going on here?”

“I ain’t never seen a priest Crip walk,” he continued.

To be clear, that’s King’s joke and interpretation of the dance — not evidence that the priest was actually performing a gang-affiliated move. But once King saw it, there was no turning back.

Somebody Call ‘OG Father Loc’

“What is y’all Bible banging in my Beulah now?” King asks before christening the dancing clergyman with a nickname nobody remembers seeing in seminary: “OG Father Loc.”

From there, King wonders aloud what kind of sermon could have inspired Father’s fancy footwork.

Church folks know a good praise break can involve shouting, running, clapping and the occasional usher realizing there’s absolutely no point trying to keep somebody in their seat.

But Father appearing to unlock a West Coast choreography package?

That ministry wasn’t listed in the bulletin.

Judas Is Officially a ‘Buster’

King then takes his comedy from the dance floor directly into biblical history.

“On the real, Judas was a buster, homie,” he declares, referring to Judas Iscariot’s betrayal of Jesus. “He snitched on the OG.”

And yes, Jesus gets a new name too: “OG JC.”

King runs through several biblical miracles while building his case, referencing Jesus walking on water, turning water into wine and feeding a large crowd.

“He was true to the game, but Judas was still a buster, homie,” King says.

Somewhere, somebody’s Sunday school teacher just put down the lesson plan.

King’s version may not be replacing Matthew, Mark, Luke or John anytime soon, but “Judas was a buster” certainly gets to the point.

When the Praise Break Goes West Coast

King eventually returns to the priest and imagines that the sermon simply got too good for Father to remain still.

“And I guess the preaching got good to him,” King says before acting out the moment: “Hey, hold on, homie. I feel a praise break coming on, homie.”

Then comes his play-by-play: “Oh, oh, oh, about to break it down. About to break it down.”

And there goes Father.

The brilliance of the bit is that King doesn’t stop at reacting to the dance. He creates an entire alternate church universe around a few seconds of unexpected footwork.

Crip Walkin’ Priest – via screenshot

Welcome to the ‘Rolling Sixties Catholic Cathedral’

By the end, King has one final destination for the service.

“And now you’re welcome to the rolling sixties Catholic cathedral,” he announces.

Sir.

Apparently Mass just took a hard left at Crenshaw.

Again, the “Rolling Sixties Catholic cathedral” is King’s fictional punchline, not the church’s actual name or affiliation. But by this point in the roast, the priest has become “OG Father Loc,” Jesus is “OG JC,” Judas has a snitching problem and the church bulletin has clearly gone missing.

That’s why King’s 2019 commentary remains worth a Flashback. He didn’t just see a dancing priest.

He saw a whole sermon.

The priest supplied the footwork. Shuler King supplied the theology.

And Judas?

Still a buster.

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