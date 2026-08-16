The Pulse of Entertainment: Paster Brady Weldon Debuts The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band with a Hope Tour Launch from Tennessee

Preacher Brady Weldon creates another lane for his ministry, The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band.

*“I fell in love with music…all genres…Elvis Presley, R&B, Motown, 80s music, Rock. When I was two years old, I saw Elvis Presley and said that’s what I want to do, but God had a detour…30 years of ministry,” laughed the Rock-n-Roll Reverend (Brady Weldon) when I asked if he transitioned from ministry to music or music to ministry. “I don’t have a manual on transitioning…it’s more like adding another lane to what I do…which is to make a difference. I want to have a cause. I started grabbing the best music…and the Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band was formed.”

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The Rock-n-Roll Reverend was about to hold another Rock-n-Roll Concert at Brentwood Roy E. Barberi Theatre in Tennessee when we talked. They had one in May at the Discovery Park of America in partnership with the Tennessee Alliance for Kids, an organization that has helped over 10,000 kids and their families who are in need. At the most recent concert in August The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band had a special guest, Contemporary Christian music artist Leighton Rhodes. Opening The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band’s concert event was R&B/Pop artist Kelly King; Pop/Rock vocalist Sean Michael Murray; Country/Pop veteran Laurin Floyd Turner, and country/Folk/Rock veteran John Isbell.

“One of the first things we wanted to do…is to be out in front of people,” he pointed out. “I haven’t been on stage since 1986. So, I reached out to my friends that were on stage with me in 1986. I asked them to be a part of The Rock-n-Roll Reverend….old school R&B and Rock to give hope.”

Brady Weldon is The Rock-n-Roll Reverend

“I’ve spent 40 weeks a year ministering. Everywhere I go, all over the world music is the common language,” Reverend Brady Weldon explained. “There is 8 ½ billion people, and I thought if I wait, I’m going to miss out….that was the beginning of The Rock-n-Roll Reverend. I am also developing a (The Rock-n-Roll Reverend) podcast.”

Weldon wants to use Rock-n-Roll to reach the hearts of God’s children to plant seeds of hope as he does on the pulpit when he preaches. But don’t let the fact that he is a preacher of God’s Word make you think his Rock sound, his message and his stage performance is watered down, no, he is a real hardcore Rock-n-Roll artist. Now that God provided Brady with a 30-year journey full of the Word, he is in a better position to deliver the message of hope as The Rock-n-Roll Reverend. Being The Rock-n-Roll Reverend allows him to share God’s Spirit to Rock-n-Roll fans and as a result, share the peace and hope that comes with knowing God.

“The Rock-n-Roll Reverend is an ecosystem that kind of started when I was trying to reach people that were disconnected,” he pointed out when asked. “I’m the shepherd. I preach at 42 different dominations. When I started, I could only name three!”

The Rock-n-Roll Reverend is backed by his band. The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band consists of John Orr Franklin on guitar; Jeremiah Bridges on drums; Jack Fowler on guitar; Mike Sweep on piano; Craig Turner on vocals; Alex Rideout on bass, and Sam Wallace on guitar. They perform some of Rock’s classic hits and some favorite R&B hits from the 80s.

“There are moments (in his concerts)…the reverend moments,” he said when I asked if he ministers during his concerts. “I just start talking…I see people depressed, suffering from cancer…and during a song I say, ‘Shine your light…’ The phone lights start showing…2 ½ hours of love and prayers.”

It seems that The Rock-n-Roll Reverend Band will be presenting concerts every three months, in between Reverend Brady preaching to 42 denominations a year. So, log on to www.RocknRollReverend.com for more information on where to catch The Rock-n-Roll Reverend.

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 32 years in 2025. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences for Baltimore on Saturday April 18, 2026, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 7, 2026, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!