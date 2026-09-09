Luenell Confirms Exclusive Romance with Al B. Sure! | WATCH

Luenell at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Luenell is clearing up the speculation surrounding her relationship with Al B. Sure!, confirming that the longtime friends are now dating exclusively.

During an appearance on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service,” Luenell discussed her relationship with the R&B singer after months of social media posts and public appearances had fans wondering exactly what was happening between them.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that if I’m dating Al B. Sure, I’m exclusive,” Luenell said, according to Complex.

The comedian explained that she and Al had already known each other for about 15 years before their relationship status changed.

Al B. Sure! – GettyImages

Luenell said she believes there’s an advantage when romance grows out of a longtime friendship because both people already know each other’s personalities and histories. Asked who made the first move, she confirmed it was Al.

And before anybody starts planning their wedding, Luenell also addressed the ring she’s been wearing on her left hand. It’s not an engagement ring from Al.

Luenell said she bought the ring herself and has been wearing it more frequently since the two began dating. The point, she explained, is “to make it clear that I’m taken.”

She also made it clear that exclusivity comes with boundaries.

During the “Lip Service” discussion, Luenell weighed in on behaviors that can create problems in relationships, including secretly communicating with someone a partner wouldn’t approve of and maintaining certain close relationships with exes.

“Why do we still need to be friends like that and make my man feel uncomfortable?” she asked.

The confirmation turns what had been playful public speculation into something much clearer: Luenell and Al B. Sure! aren’t just flirting for the timeline. After roughly 15 years of friendship, they’re giving romance a shot.

Watch Luenell’s podcast interview below.

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