‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Hits $1 Billion in 6 Days

Tom Holland as Spider-Man/YouTube screenshot

*”Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has joined Hollywood’s billion-dollar club — and nearly did it faster than any movie in history.

The new Spider-Man film crossed $1 billion at the theatrical box office six days after its release, according to an analysis from digital entertainment platform BC Game. That puts it just one day behind the record set by “Avengers: Endgame,” which reached the milestone in five days in 2019.

“Brand New Day” edged out “Endgame” in another major box office category. The Spider-Man film posted a $360 million opening weekend, compared with $357 million for the Avengers blockbuster.

BC Game examined how quickly some of cinema’s biggest theatrical releases generated their first $1 billion. Movies that crossed the threshold following a re-release were not included.

Marvel dominates the results. “Avengers: Infinity War” ranks third after reaching $1 billion in 11 days in 2018.

Three films share the next position after taking 12 days to reach the milestone: 2025’s “Ne Zha 2,” 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Jurassic World” rounds out the group after hitting $1 billion in 13 days. Released in 2015, the blockbuster joins “The Force Awakens” as the two oldest movies among the fastest to achieve the feat.

The results also give Spider-Man two entries among the quickest billion-dollar earners, with “Brand New Day” reaching the benchmark in half the time it took “No Way Home.”

Despite the rapid rise of streaming, BC Game’s CEO said the figures suggest moviegoers are still willing to head to theaters for major releases.

“Despite cinemas having more and more difficulties each year, the box office earnings clearly show that people enjoy seeing movies more than ever,” the CEO said. “Streaming provided an opportunity to watch films in the comfort of their own homes, but for each new blockbuster and long-awaited sequel, people show up and make billions in movie tickets.”

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