Wendy Williams Believes Guardianship Is Karma For Her Gossip-Filled Career

Wendy Williams arriving at the Daytime Emmys at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, CA on August 30, 2009

©2009 Kathy Hutchins / Hutchins Photo/Depositphotos

*Wendy Williams believes her current guardianship situation may be karma for the way she made a career discussing and criticizing other celebrities.

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The former talk show host reportedly shared that perspective during a private dinner with Charlamagne tha God and Loren LoRosa, according to SandraRose.com. The pair later discussed the conversation on the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast, with LoRosa explaining that Williams believes God is holding her accountable for the things she said about other people.

“That sh*t that Wendy Williams said to us at dinner is exactly where my energy was,” Charlamagne said, acknowledging that Williams’ comments made him consider his approach to talking about people publicly.

Williams’ reflections come as she continues to live under a court-appointed guardianship. She stepped away from her long-running television talk show in 2021 following health issues, and she has spent the past several years living at Coterie, a luxury assisted-living facility in New York.

Wendy Williams – screenshot

Meanwhile, interest in Williams’ life remains high, with Peacock and Netflix reportedly developing separate documentaries about the former talk show host. According to unnamed sources cited by The U.S. Sun, the streaming platforms are working on competing projects, although neither company has formally announced a documentary.

The reported Peacock project is said to involve Suzanne Bass, a longtime executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show.” However, sources reportedly disagree over whether Williams was ever expected to participate in the project. One source claimed Bass secured the documentary after suggesting Williams could be involved, while another disputed that account and said Peacock never approved the project on the expectation that Williams would appear.

Details about the reported Netflix documentary remain limited. Both projects would come as Williams remains under guardianship and continues to face health-related concerns.

The reported documentaries would also follow Lifetime’s 2024 docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?”, which drew criticism over the former talk show host’s condition and whether she was capable of consenting to the production.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Wendy Williams’ Story Reportedly Sparks Competing Peacock and Netflix Projects

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