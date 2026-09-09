Noel Clarke Charged with 6 Sexual Offences Involving Five Women

Noel Clarke at the BAFTA Awards/YouTube screenshot

*British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences involving five women, marking a major new legal development five years after sexual misconduct allegations first engulfed his career.

Clarke, 50, faces two charges of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure, London’s Metropolitan Police announced Wednesday. The alleged offences occurred between 2007 and 2016.

According to the BBC, Clarke is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Oct. 21.

Investigation Began Last Year

The Metropolitan Police said its current investigation began last year. Clarke was arrested on Sept. 25, 2025, before detectives later submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorized the six charges.

“The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney said.

The charges are allegations, and Clarke has not been convicted of the offences.

Clarke, famously known for playing Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who” and for writing and starring in “Kidulthood,” previously faced accusations of sexual misconduct and bullying from more than 20 women following a 2021 investigation by The Guardian.

As EURweb reported at the time, BAFTA suspended Clarke’s membership and withdrew his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award following the allegations. Sky also halted his involvement in future productions.

Clarke denied the allegations.

Noel Clarke on ‘”Lorraine”/YouTube screenshot



Clarke Later Lost His Libel Case

Clarke subsequently sued Guardian News and Media over its reporting, arguing the allegations were false.

In August 2025, London’s High Court rejected his libel claim. Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that The Guardian had succeeded in establishing its defenses of truth and public interest. The judge also found that Clarke was, overall, “not a credible or reliable witness.”

Clarke said following the judgment that he was disappointed and maintained, “I am not the person described in these articles.”

The civil libel judgment and the criminal charges announced Wednesday are separate legal proceedings. The High Court ruling does not determine Clarke’s guilt or innocence on the six criminal charges he now faces.

Clarke’s Oct. 21 appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court will mark the next stage of the criminal case.

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