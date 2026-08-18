EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

News

KIT KAT Gets a Spooky Makeover for Halloween

Add EUR on Google
KIT KAT® Count & Witch
Credit: Hershey

*Halloween is getting a spooky twist from KIT KAT, with the beloved wafer-and-chocolate candy returning this season in two new Halloween-inspired shapes.

0:00 / 0:00

The Hershey Company has unveiled its largest Halloween portfolio yet, featuring more than 20 new and returning products across chocolate, fruity candy, gummies and salty snacks. Among the lineup is KIT KAT Count & Witch, which puts a seasonal spin on one of the brand’s most recognizable treats.

The classic KIT KAT wafer-and-chocolate combination is being reimagined as two breakaway spooky shapes: a count and a witch. The Halloween candy will be available in new instant-consumable pack formats, along with regular and king-size bars and a six-pack designed for sharing.

The seasonal launch arrives as Hershey looks to capitalize on the growing anticipation around Halloween. According to the company’s Unwrapping Halloween: Hershey’s State of the Season Report, 77% of parents are likely to purchase chocolate before September, increasing to 82% in October.

Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies Minis
Credit: Hershey

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

KIT KAT is already a major part of Halloween candy culture, with 38% of consumers identifying it as a Halloween favorite.

The new shapes are also featured in Hershey’s Halloween All-Stars assortment, which includes 18 full-size limited-edition Halloween shapes and flavors. The collection brings together treats including Reese’s Pumpkins, KIT KAT Count & Witch, KIT KAT Ghost Toast and Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies.

Chocolate isn’t the only focus of this year’s Halloween lineup. Hershey is expanding its offerings with fruity and chewy options, including new Sour Strips alongside Jolly Rancher Gummies and Twizzlers. The company is also introducing Halloween-themed salty snacks from Pirate’s Booty and SkinnyPop, plus seasonal offerings from LesserEvil, including Pumpkin Spice Popcorn.

With the Halloween season starting earlier for many shoppers, Hershey is calling its expanded lineup “Hersheyween,” positioning the season around everything from early fall treats to traditional trick-or-treating.

For KIT KAT fans, however, the Count & Witch shapes may be the candy bowl addition that steals the show this Halloween.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Crawlers’ Turns Apartment Building Into a Deadly Spider Trap | TRAILER

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

Sign Up for Our Free Daily Newsletter

Subscribe to the EURweb.com newsletter and qualify to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card! We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story.

Subscribe

You’ll also like…