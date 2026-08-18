KIT KAT Gets a Spooky Makeover for Halloween

Credit: Hershey

*Halloween is getting a spooky twist from KIT KAT, with the beloved wafer-and-chocolate candy returning this season in two new Halloween-inspired shapes.

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The Hershey Company has unveiled its largest Halloween portfolio yet, featuring more than 20 new and returning products across chocolate, fruity candy, gummies and salty snacks. Among the lineup is KIT KAT Count & Witch, which puts a seasonal spin on one of the brand’s most recognizable treats.

The classic KIT KAT wafer-and-chocolate combination is being reimagined as two breakaway spooky shapes: a count and a witch. The Halloween candy will be available in new instant-consumable pack formats, along with regular and king-size bars and a six-pack designed for sharing.

The seasonal launch arrives as Hershey looks to capitalize on the growing anticipation around Halloween. According to the company’s Unwrapping Halloween: Hershey’s State of the Season Report, 77% of parents are likely to purchase chocolate before September, increasing to 82% in October.

Credit: Hershey

KIT KAT is already a major part of Halloween candy culture, with 38% of consumers identifying it as a Halloween favorite.

The new shapes are also featured in Hershey’s Halloween All-Stars assortment, which includes 18 full-size limited-edition Halloween shapes and flavors. The collection brings together treats including Reese’s Pumpkins, KIT KAT Count & Witch, KIT KAT Ghost Toast and Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies.

Chocolate isn’t the only focus of this year’s Halloween lineup. Hershey is expanding its offerings with fruity and chewy options, including new Sour Strips alongside Jolly Rancher Gummies and Twizzlers. The company is also introducing Halloween-themed salty snacks from Pirate’s Booty and SkinnyPop, plus seasonal offerings from LesserEvil, including Pumpkin Spice Popcorn.

With the Halloween season starting earlier for many shoppers, Hershey is calling its expanded lineup “Hersheyween,” positioning the season around everything from early fall treats to traditional trick-or-treating.

For KIT KAT fans, however, the Count & Witch shapes may be the candy bowl addition that steals the show this Halloween.

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