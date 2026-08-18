Orlando Brown Opens Up About Raising Daughter After Five Years in Foster Care

Orlando Brown at the premiere of Paramount Picture’s “Tupac: Resurrection” at the ArcLight Theaters, Hollywood, CA 11-04-03. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Orlando Brown is entering a new chapter of fatherhood after regaining custody of a daughter who spent five years in foster care, and he says the experience has changed virtually every part of his life.

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“I didn’t have my daughter five years ago. She was in foster care,” Brown told Revolt. “I put that work in and got my baby out of that bull**** ass situation.”

Brown said his daughter now travels with him, creating a lifestyle that is both demanding and rewarding. The experience has also required him to adjust to parenting a child whose early years unfolded largely outside of his home.

“I’m different now because I have my baby with me now everywhere I go,” he said. “Traveling is even harder trying to train a little girl. It’s fun at the same time.”

Part of that adjustment involves getting to know a daughter who has developed her own personality and habits during their time apart. Brown said she lived with three different families while in foster care, which has left him encountering parts of her behavior that are unfamiliar.

“For five years she was with a whole different family, three different families,” he said. “So she’s picked up traits that I don’t understand.”

Rather than expecting her to adapt to his life, Brown said he understands that those experiences are part of her story and that he has a responsibility to learn who she has become.

“It’s for me to make sure that I understand her at the end of the day,” he said. “Because she’s just her dad at the end of the day. She looks just like me.”

The focus is now on rebuilding a relationship that lost years of ordinary father-daughter moments.

Brown has not said which of his children spent time in foster care. It’s unclear whether she is the same daughter who recently appeared in a viral video with Brandy.

The superstar singer shared a heartwarming moment with Brown’s kid while attending Ray J’s boxing match against Brown. The young girl was surprised to learn that Brandy played Cinderella in Disney’s 1997 live-action adaptation and apparently needed some convincing. Brandy responded by singing “In My Own Little Corner,” a song she performed in the film. Watch the video below.

Brandy recently shared a sweet, wholesome moment with Orlando Brown’s daughter, who didn’t believe Brandy really played Cinderella in a Disney movie, while Brandy was at Ray J’s boxing match against Orlando Brown.



So, Brandy tried to convince her by singing the song “In My Own… pic.twitter.com/64reHJPDNv — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) August 17, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Ray J Beats Orlando Brown After ‘Brandy’s Brother’ Taunts, Money Slap and Three Rounds of Comedy

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