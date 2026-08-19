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Claressa Shields Jokes She May Be Pregnant After Papoose Celebrates Her Boxing Win

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Claressa Shields (after beating Kaye Scott) - screenshot
Claressa Shields (after beating Kaye Scott) – screenshot

*Claressa Shields has another reason to celebrate after reclaiming her middleweight titles—and she’s joking that she and Papoose may have created a new addition to the family.

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The undefeated boxing champion took to X this week to share a clip from her appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. During the conversation, Shields revealed that she and Papoose had gone six weeks without sex while she was preparing for her latest fight.

After the bout, however, the couple apparently made up for lost time. Shields joked alongside the clip, “I’m probably pregnant now 😂🫶🏾”, while tagging Papoose and adding that he “went crazy” after her victory, Complex reports.

Shields’ comment appears to be playful speculation rather than a pregnancy announcement, and she has not confirmed that she is expecting.

Papoose and Claressa Shields - screenshot
Papoose and Claressa Shields – screenshot

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The celebration came after Shields delivered another dominant performance in the ring. On Aug. 15, she dropped Kaye Scott in the sixth round at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena to reclaim the WBC and WBA middleweight championships. The win moved Shields to 19-0 professionally, including four victories by knockout.

The win followed an especially demanding training camp for Shields, who dropped 38 pounds to return to the 160-pound division. She previously said she went from 198 pounds to 160 and described the camp as her most disciplined since her Olympic career.

Shields and Papoose have been romantically linked since 2024, and their relationship has remained a frequent topic of public discussion. Papoose filed for divorce from Remy Ma in 2025, and Shields has previously defended their relationship while pushing back against claims that she is dating someone else’s husband.

For now, Shields appears to be enjoying her latest championship victory—and joking about what may have happened once the six-week training-camp dry spell came to an end.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COMClaressa Shields Drops 38 Pounds, Destroys Kaye Scott to Reclaim Middleweight Titles 

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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