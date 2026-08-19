Instagram Unveils New Wordmark in Major Brand Refresh

*Instagram is betting that a cleaner look can give its familiar identity a fresh start.

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According to Dezeen, the social media platform has begun rolling out a sweeping brand refresh that will continue globally throughout 2026 and beyond, updating everything from its typography to the way its signature gradient appears across the app.

At the center of the redesign is the Instagram wordmark, which has remained largely unchanged since 2016. Rather than replace its recognizable script, Instagram redesigned it, flattening the serifs and separating them from neighboring letters while giving the overall mark a more streamlined appearance.

“Script reflects individuality, so referencing that felt right,” Instagram director of product design Jasmine Probst said.

Probst said the updated wordmark is intended to communicate the personal creativity that has become central to the platform.

“The new wordmark is bolder and simpler, with touches of unexpectedness,” she said. “It cues individual expression, a personal voice, both of which have always been core to Instagram.”

The changes don’t stop at the logo. Instagram is introducing new typography throughout its app and finding more ways to incorporate its recognizable gradient colors. Updates to motion, layouts and user interface elements will also roll out as part of the redesign.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said it was “time for a refresh.”

“The refreshed brand system puts our community’s creativity and self-expression front and center,” said Meta director of brand design May Hartono.

The new wordmark has received mixed reactions, with some critics claiming it looks AI-generated.

One X user wrote, “​Why does every redesign feel like a step backwards?” Another added, “Why is it a mix of print & cursive???”

A third person wrote, “​As a graphic designer, this is so ugly. Also it reads as Instagzam so… legibility check? NO lmao”

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