Ciara Is Pregnant with Baby No. 5 — Russell Wilson Finally Gets His ‘Cinco’

The singer/dancer revealed her growing baby bump Sunday, nearly three years after Wilson started campaigning for another child shortly after Amora’s birth.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby No 5 – via eurAI

*Ciara is pregnant with her fifth child, and husband Russell Wilson can officially retire one of his longest-running campaigns: “Baby Cinco” is finally on the way.

The 40-year-old singer and 37-year-old former NFL quarterback announced the pregnancy Sunday, Sept. 6, in a joint Instagram post featuring Ciara’s unmistakable baby bump.

“One more person to Love 🖐🏽🥺🖤,” the couple captioned the announcement.

The reveal features shirts bearing the names of their four children — Future, Sienna, Win and Amora — hanging from a clothesline. At the end hangs a blank baby onesie for the newest member of Team Wilson.

Russell Wilson Has Been Asking for ‘Cinco’

Nobody can accuse Russell of failing to communicate his goals.

Ciara told Us Weekly in July that her husband started talking about a fifth child shortly after she delivered their daughter Amora in December 2023.

According to Ciara, Wilson hit her with “So cinco?” while she was still processing the arrival of baby No. 4.

Her response?

“Wait a minute now, like slow it down, sir. We just had a baby here.”

Ciara jokingly called the timing “disrespectful,” although she acknowledged that another child wasn’t out of the question because motherhood “fills [her] cup up so much.”

Apparently, Mr. Wilson heard everything after the word “no.”

Then Russell Took the Campaign Public

By July 2026, Wilson wasn’t merely lobbying at home.

“We have four amazing kids and I’m trying to convince Ciara to have a fifth,” he told E! News. “Cinco, you got to be on the way soon.”

Well, sir. Mission accomplished.

The new baby will be Ciara’s fifth child and her fourth with Wilson. The couple shares daughters Sienna, 9, and Amora, 2, and son Win, 6. Ciara’s eldest, Future Zahir, 12, is from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

No due date or sex for the baby has been announced.

Russell & Ciara and doggy – screenshot

Ten Years Married and One More to Love

The pregnancy caps a milestone summer for Ciara and Wilson, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July.

It also delivers a pretty satisfying ending to a family joke that’s been running since Amora was practically fresh out of the delivery room.

Wilson asked for Cinco. Ciara told him to pump the brakes. He kept campaigning. She eventually admitted she loved motherhood too much to rule it out.

And now, as their announcement puts it, there’s officially “one more person to Love.”

Russell Wilson may be retired from football, but apparently his recruiting game remains undefeated.

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