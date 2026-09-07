NewsBits: Usher Heats Up Vegas with Taraji P. Henson, Bilal’s Wife Speaks Out, Phaedra Parks Debuts CT Romance

Taraji P. Henson embraces Usher’s steamy stage attention, Jamila Oliver makes serious allegations against Bilal, and Phaedra Parks steps out with Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Taraji P. Henson and Usher – via @JPASC24

*In today’s NewsBits, Usher found a very willing participant when Taraji P. Henson joined him onstage in Las Vegas, singer Bilal’s wife Jamila Oliver publicly accused him of abuse and neglect involving their disabled adult son, and Phaedra Parks made her romance with “The Challenge” veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello red carpet and Instagram official.

Taraji P. Henson Turns Up The Heat With Usher In Vegas

Usher’s latest onstage serenade went considerably smoother than one of his previous viral encounters.

The R&B superstar brought “Empire” actress Taraji P. Henson onstage Saturday night during the first of three Las Vegas stops on his and Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour” at Allegiant Stadium.

Wearing a tiny black outfit, Henson danced as Usher turned on the charm. The pair got up close and personal before sharing an intimate embrace, and Henson appeared to enjoy every second of the attention.

The moment offered a sharp contrast to Usher’s awkward Nashville encounter in July with fan Gabrielle Cheyenne. Cheyenne appeared less than enthusiastic during his sexy serenade, prompting Usher to stop and acknowledge that she didn’t seem into it.

Cheyenne later explained on “TMZ Live” that she had actually hoped to be selected by Chris Brown instead. Usher later had some fun with the viral moment at another show, warning fans not to come onstage unless they were ready to participate.

There was no such problem with Henson. Taraji understood the assignment.

Bilal’s Wife Jamila Oliver Makes Abuse And Neglect Allegations

Jamila Oliver, wife of Grammy-winning singer Bilal Oliver a/k/a Bilal, shared a deeply personal Instagram post accusing her husband of abuse and alleging that he has failed to help care for their adult son, Bashir.

Oliver said Bashir lives with multiple disabilities, including autism and bipolar disorder, and claimed she is caring for him alone while Bilal continues his life “in complete disregard.”

“I’m not okay. I’m not okay because I’ve spent over half of my life protecting an abuser,” she wrote, identifying Bilal by name.

Oliver continued by saying she was suffering despite receiving support from relatives, friends and members of her community.

“I am breaking. I am not okay,” she concluded.

Her post included hashtags referencing autism, domestic violence and Bilal. The statements are Oliver’s allegations; no response from Bilal was included in the material provided.

Phaedra Parks And CT Tamburello Make Their Romance Official

Phaedra Parks, 52, has finally put those long-running Chris “CT” Tamburello dating rumors to rest — by confirming there really is a romance.

The attorney and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made her red carpet debut with the 46-year-old “The Challenge” veteran at Night 1 of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The appearance came two days after Parks discussed their relationship on “Jeff Lewis Live.” Asked whether she and Tamburello were dating or simply platonic, Parks responded, “No it’s not.”

She said she had previously gone out with CT and revealed she would attend the Emmys as his date while he was presenting. Parks also indicated that they had been dating since her previous appearance on the show, apparently Aug. 5.

By Sunday, Sept. 6, Parks took things another step and went Instagram official, sharing photos of herself and Tamburello from the Emmy event.

The pair first met in late 2023 while filming Season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors” in Scotland. Their playful chemistry became part of the season, with Parks memorably calling Tamburello her “castle daddy.”

The relationship confirmation arrives amid Tamburello’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Catalina White. White filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2026, stating that their marriage was irretrievably broken.

Their marriage had been made legal in October 2024. Tamburello later agreed that the marriage was irretrievably broken and filed a counterpetition seeking dissolution.

From Taraji P. Henson matching Usher’s energy in Vegas to Jamila Oliver’s troubling public allegations and Phaedra Parks finally confirming her “castle daddy” romance, today’s entertainment NewsBits delivered heat, heartbreak and a relationship reveal.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: NewsBits: Angela Yee Engaged, Doja Cat Reveals Past Drug Struggle, ‘Insecure’ Tour Canceled

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.