NewsBits: Angela Yee Engaged, Doja Cat Reveals Past Drug Struggle, ‘Insecure’ Tour Canceled

Angela Yee makes a rare relationship reveal, Doja Cat gets candid, and “Insecure” changes its anniversary plans.

Angela Yee and Tameek Floyd – via Facebook

*In today’s NewsBits, Angela Yee is engaged to longtime partner Tameek “Meek” Floyd after years of keeping her romance largely out of the spotlight. Doja Cat is opening up about past struggles with cocaine, alcohol and marijuana while reflecting on mental health and internet culture. And “Insecure” fans won’t be getting the previously announced 13-city anniversary tour, with Issa Rae and company instead bringing the celebration together for one night in Inglewood, California.

Angela Yee Is Engaged to Tameek Meek Floyd

Angela Yee has spent years keeping her love life away from the blogs. Now she’s sharing a milestone that was pretty difficult to keep under wraps: she’s engaged.

The longtime radio personality and “Lip Service” host has accepted a proposal from entrepreneur Tameek “Meek” Floyd.

News of the engagement surfaced on social media following the seventh annual Angela Yee Day in Brooklyn. Floyd shared photos from what appeared to be a tropical getaway with Yee and friends while announcing their new chapter.

“Locked it in with my best friend @angelayee,” Floyd wrote. “As individuals we’re great, together we’re unstoppable… Love You!!”

The engagement is a notable public moment for Yee, 50, who has intentionally kept her romantic relationships private.

In a 2019 interview with Essence, Yee confirmed that she was dating someone but declined to identify him.

“What’s great about my boyfriend is that he’s really supportive of everything that I do and he’s so low key,” Yee said at the time, explaining that she preferred keeping her personal life out of the blogs.

Yee currently hosts the nationally syndicated “Way Up With Angela Yee” and “Lip Service.” She previously spent 12 years as a co-host of “The Breakfast Club” before departing in 2023. After years of keeping romance behind the scenes, Yee and Floyd are now heading toward the altar.

@dojacat sorry about all the pauses throughout the vid my cat was being an innocent menace to society ♬ original sound – Doja Cat

Doja Cat Opens Up About Past Cocaine Struggle

Doja Cat is getting candid about a difficult period from her past.

In a TikTok posted Monday, the Grammy winner said she previously “struggled” with cocaine, placing the experience at roughly eight years ago. She emphasized that she is now “well past that.”

The disclosure followed another video in which Doja discussed her previous relationships with alcohol and marijuana.

“I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems,” she said.

Doja also used the videos to discuss mental health, social media culture and criticism directed at her online, including people who have characterized her as “demonic.”

She described the internet as a “breeding ground for f***ing projecting” and argued against giving online trolls and bullies too much energy.

Her comments combined a personal acknowledgment of past substance struggles with a broader message about navigating mental health and the pressures surrounding public figures online.

Insecure Anniversary Tour Canceled for One Night Celebration

The planned multi-city celebration of “Insecure” is getting a major change of plans.

The highly anticipated 10th-anniversary tour, originally announced in July as a 13-city live extension of Issa Rae and Prentice Penny’s rewatch podcast, “Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast,” has been canceled.

The cancellation and new plans were confirmed in an Instagram video.

Instead of taking the celebration across the country, Rae, showrunner Prentice Penny and members of the “Insecure” cast are pivoting to a single-night live event.

The anniversary celebration is now scheduled for Oct. 8, 2026, at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The change has generated plenty of conversation among disappointed fans who had expected to attend stops in other cities. Some commenters speculated about possible reasons for the cancellation, while others joked about former “Insecure” star Amanda Seales.

No confirmed reason for canceling the multi-city tour was provided in the material available, so those theories remain exactly that — theories.

What is confirmed is that the celebration itself isn’t disappearing. Instead of 13 cities, “Insecure” fans are getting one destination for the milestone event.

From Angela Yee finally putting a ring on a romance she kept private, to Doja Cat speaking candidly about struggles from her past, to “Insecure” trading a cross-country tour for one big night in Inglewood, today’s NewsBits is serving personal milestones, revealing admissions and a major anniversary switch-up.

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