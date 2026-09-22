JAY-Z Explains Why the Streets Called While His Mom Struggled with Four Kids | WATCH

In “JAŸ-Z In 8,” the Brooklyn rap legend tells Rick Rubin how watching his young mother juggle rent, groceries and utilities shaped his path to the streets.

Jay Z and his mother, Gloria Carter – (Getty)

*JAY-Z is looking back at the poverty surrounding his childhood and explaining why selling drugs could feel less like a career choice than a path waiting outside the door.

In HBO’s “JAŸ-Z In 8,” the Brooklyn-born hip-hop mogul tells producer Rick Rubin how financial hardship at home shaped his teenage years.

‘It Was Like Air’

Discussing street life around Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects, JAY-Z describes how normal that world appeared.

“Yeah, it was like air. It was everywhere. It was the path,” he says.

Before a young person could “map your life out,” JAY-Z explains, the streets could intervene when “your mom doesn’t have groceries,” the lights were out or the family had recently gone without heat.

He watched his mother, Gloria Carter, constantly figure out which expense could wait.

Sometimes, he recalls, rent went unpaid temporarily while she tried to gather enough money before the matter reached court.

“My mom was a hustler,” JAY-Z says. “She was trying to figure out how to make this thing work for four kids.”

Carter, he adds, had four children before she turned 20.

“Before you get to map your life out, the streets says ‘come here; ya mom doesn’t have groceries, the lights are out, you ain’t have heat last week’.



JAY-Z talks about what led him & his era to start selling drugs. He said his mom Gloria would purposely not pay the rent for 3… pic.twitter.com/3S8fNYscks — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 21, 2026

Watching His Mother Struggle

For JAY-Z, seeing that hardship created pressure to help.

“The streets grab you,” he tells Rubin, describing the message confronting a boy watching his mother struggle: “Like, you’re not going to help your mom?”

Then came the challenge: “Be a man.”

Rubin asks whether anyone was offering other kinds of jobs.

“No, no, there was no other kind of jobs,” JAY-Z responds. He remembers summer jobs being available, but says they paid only a couple hundred dollars.

The exchange provides a revealing backdrop to the hustling JAY-Z would later chronicle throughout his music. Rather than romanticizing that period, he describes a teenager watching his mother struggle and seeing the streets present themselves as a way to bring money home.

“JAŸ-Z In 8” unfolds across eight chapters connecting JAY-Z’s life experiences with his music.

Decades later, his recollection puts another meaning behind “hustle”: before the fame, fortune and business empire, there was a kid watching his mother decide which bill could wait.

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