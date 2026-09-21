Beyoncé’s 20-Year-Old ‘B’Day’ Dethrones Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

The anniversary edition gives Beyoncé another Billboard No. 1 while ending a 17-week run for Jackson's landmark album.

Beyoncé and Michael Jackson – via Grok

*Beyoncé has turned the 20th anniversary of “B’Day” into a fresh chart victory, sending the 2006 album to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and knocking Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” from the top spot.

The milestone gives Beyoncé her sixth No. 1 on the chart and her first since “Renaissance.” “Thriller,” meanwhile, occupied No. 1 for 17 weeks after reaching the summit in May amid renewed interest surrounding the “Michael” biopic, Yahoo News reports via Forbes.

Beyoncé released an expanded edition of “B’Day” on Sept. 4 to celebrate two decades since the album’s original arrival. The 31-track version helped generate 38,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the Sept. 4-10 tracking period, according to Luminate data reported by Billboard. Streaming accounted for 22,000 units, while traditional album sales contributed 16,000, per News Minimalist.

Beyoncé Live concert of Beyoncé and Jay-Z OTRII at the Olimpico Stadium/Photo by kohanova1991/Depositphotos

The comeback extends beyond the R&B ranking. “B’Day” landed at No. 2 on both the Vinyl Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, returned to Top Album Sales at No. 4 and reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 8. It also debuted at No. 19 on Top Streaming Albums.

The chart resurgence adds another chapter to an album that originally arrived during Beyoncé’s early solo run following Destiny’s Child. Her six Top R&B Albums No. 1 projects now include “Beyoncé,” “Beyoncé: More Only,” “Lemonade,” “The Lion King: The Gift,” “Renaissance” and “B’Day.”

Jackson isn’t exactly disappearing from the charts. EURweb previously reported that his music has repeatedly surged decades after its original release, including a historic 2025 return of “Thriller” to the Hot 100 top 10 that made him the only artist to reach that tier across six decades.

This time, though, a 20-year-old Beyoncé album has interrupted the King of Pop’s latest reign.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Michael Jackson Biopic Boosts Sony Music Sales

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