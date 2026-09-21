NewsBits: Chrisean Rock Scores TKO, Kevin Hart Gets Lap Dance from Wifey, Azealia Banks Blasts Remy Ma | WATCH

Chrisean Rock launches her official pro boxing record, Eniko Hart heats up date night, and Azealia Banks takes aim at Remy Ma.

Chrisean Rock (fight scenes) – via X

*In today’s NewsBits, Chrisean Rock — fighting professionally as Chrisean Malone “Holy Hands” — scores a second-round TKO in her official boxing debut. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart gets an unexpected lap dance from wife Eniko during a New York City date night, and Azealia Banks inserts herself into the online chatter surrounding Remy Ma and white rapper Millyz.

Chrisean Rock Scores TKO In Professional Boxing Debut

Chrisean Rock officially has a professional boxing record.

Fighting under her legal name, Chrisean Malone, and the ring name “Holy Hands,” Rock defeated Ku’Shiyah Williams by second-round TKO on Sept. 19 in Baltimore.

The fight took place on Skyy Myles Promotions’ “The Supper” card at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor and aired on BLK Prime pay-per-view.

Neither woman displayed polished professional-level technique, but Rock held a noticeable advantage in athleticism and determination. Williams appeared increasingly unwilling to engage as the fight progressed, and Rock ultimately forced the early stoppage, Forbes is reporting.

The victory puts Rock’s official professional record at 1-0.

Her April victory over Zenith Zion was a crossover bout and does not appear on her professional ledger, making the Williams fight her first official pro result.

Rock has been training under respected boxing trainer Calvin Ford. While she entered professional boxing later than fighters typically pursuing championship-level careers, her celebrity profile could create opportunities for lucrative crossover and celebrity-style fights.

For now, “Holy Hands” has something that counts in the record books: a win.

Chrisean Rock gets a 2nd Round KO in her pro debut. pic.twitter.com/EJXlSHDsTF — Real Ones Know (@RealOnesKnow_) September 20, 2026

Kevin Hart Gets Lap Dance from Wife Eniko in NYC

Kevin Hart’s Thursday night out in New York City came with some unexpected entertainment courtesy of his wife.

According to TMZ, Eniko Hart gave the comedian an impromptu lap dance while the couple partied with friends at Saint Resto-Lounge in Hell’s Kitchen on Sept. 17.

Video from the night shows Kevin sitting in a chair while Eniko dances around him as their friends cheer. She eventually climbs onto her husband’s lap while Changing Faces’ 1994 R&B hit “Stroke You Up” plays.

The performance reportedly lasted about a minute before Eniko climbed off Kevin’s lap. The couple finished the playful moment with a hug.

Kevin and Eniko married in 2016 and share two children, Kenzo and Kaori. Kevin also has two older children, Heaven and Hendrix, with his former wife, Torrei Hart.

Their marriage has weathered very public turbulence, including the fallout from Kevin’s highly publicized 2017 cheating scandal. Nearly a decade after exchanging vows, however, their NYC date night showed the Harts having no problem putting a little affection on public display.

REMY MA POSTS THE NEW VERSION OF MILLYZ IG VIDEO 😳😳😳



SHE DOESN’T LOOK TOO BOTHERED BY PAPOOSE “JEZEBEL” DISS 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/IL2kQYcYnU — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) September 18, 2026

Azealia Banks Targets Remy Ma Over Millyz Video

Azealia Banks has opinions about Remy Ma’s viral moment with rapper Millyz — and, as usual, she did not keep them to herself.

Remy and Millyz generated online buzz after appearing close in a promotional clip for their collaboration “Say Yea.”

Remy is estranged from husband Papoose, who is currently dating professional boxer Claressa Shields. Remy and Papoose have also traded diss records amid their increasingly public split.

On Sept. 18, Banks reacted to the Remy-Millyz clip and described her own past experience as a “Black woman in the sunken place” who was “in denial fucking around with white trash dick.”

Banks said she had previously been “self-conscious” about how Black men perceived her and claimed she no longer dates. She then alleged that Remy had become “lonely and desperate” enough to “go against hiphop code.”

Banks even dragged DJ Vlad into her commentary, naming him alongside Paul Wall as examples of what she considered more “respectable hiphop whites.”

DJ Vlad responded on X by joking that he had caught a “stray.”

From Chrisean Rock turning celebrity attention into an official boxing victory to Eniko Hart giving Kevin an unforgettable date-night performance and Azealia Banks finding yet another viral conversation to enter, these are the entertainment stories driving today’s NewsBits.

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