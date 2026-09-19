Tyler Perry’s ‘Zesty’ Spirit Tunnel Dance Has Social Media Seeing Madea | WATCH

Perry came to promote his latest movie, but his cropped white jacket and playful moves gave social media an entirely different assignment.

Tyler Perry Spirit Tunnel – screenshot /enhanced with eurAI

*Tyler Perry danced his way through “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Spirit Tunnel, and social media wasted approximately zero time turning the filmmaker’s moves — and that cropped white jacket — into comedy.

Perry, 57, made his first visit to Jennifer Hudson’s “Happy Place” for the Sept. 14 Season 5 premiere while promoting his Netflix film “Why Did I Get Married Again?”

Before talking movies, however, Perry had to make it through the tunnel.

And technically, he did.

What followed was a few hip swivels, some shoulder action and just enough rhythm to send social media straight into Madea mode.

Make some noise! The legendary @tylerperry is here! 🗣️🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/CQpyGCAc8h — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) September 14, 2026

Tyler Perry Lets the Hips Do Some Talking

Video from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” shows Perry smiling and moving to the beat as staffers clap and chant his name.

Wearing black trousers and a black shirt topped with a cropped white jacket, Perry delivered some hip movement, shoulder action and carefully rationed footwork.

That was all social media needed.

Sandra Rose highlighted reactions from viewers who apparently believed Perry was holding back.

“He wanted to twerk so bad,” one X user joked.

Another wrote: “Madea was fighting for her life in that white jacket.”

Now why did Madea have to get dragged into this?

@JHudShow @tylerperry Him acting like he can’t dance… https://t.co/Xa21s0Xwuv — 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 14, 2026

@JHudShow @tylerperry Madea want to come out so bad 🤣🤣😂😂 https://t.co/9CjYWPnAVm — Tazze45 (@Tazze45) September 14, 2026

Madea Apparently Wanted Out

The Mabel “Madea” Simmons comparisons kept coming.

“Madea want to come out so bad,” another user wrote, while someone else declared, “You will always be Madea.”

The cropped jacket wasn’t spared either, as viewers dissected Perry’s entire look along with his dancing.

For the record, Perry appeared to be having a perfectly good time. The man gave the hallway a few playful steps, and social media transformed into dance judges, fashion critics and Madea historians.

Then @NotKrltonBanks took the joke one step further, delivering an Instagram parody that suggests Perry’s Spirit Tunnel performance may have left a few moves on the cutting-room floor.

Yes, There Was Actually a Movie to Promote

Perry was there to promote “Why Did I Get Married Again?,” the latest installment in his relationship franchise.

But the Spirit Tunnel had other plans.

Tyler supplied the cropped jacket and the moves. The internet supplied the commentary.

And Madea? She never officially appeared — but judging from those reactions, folks swear she was about two hip rolls away.

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