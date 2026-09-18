Trump Says CNN, MS NOW and Politico Are Banned from White House — But Those Reporters Are Still There | WATCH

POTUS announced an immediate ban on three news organizations and threatened more, but the order's enforcement remained unclear Friday.

*Uh oh. Guess who’s having another hissy fit? President Donald Trump announced Friday that CNN, MS NOW and Politico are banned from the White House “effective immediately.”

However, as of this posting, those outlets’ reporters were still at the White House.

Trump is accusing the three news organizations of repeatedly reporting what he calls “FAKE NEWS” — and warning that other outlets could be next.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW … and Politico … from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, according to CBS News.

Trump said media outlets should not be able to “constantly write or report FICTION and LIES” about the president, his administration or the United States. He did not identify a specific report from any of the three organizations that prompted the announcement.

Trump Says the Ban Could Go Further

Hours later, Trump made clear that his threat wasn’t necessarily limited to those outlets.

“I don’t want them in my office,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I don’t want them here. I would say the ban would go as far as you can,” Reuters reported.

His original announcement was even more direct about what could come next: “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

Exactly what the ban means operationally was not immediately clear. Reuters reported that CNN continued operating from its White House workspace after Trump’s announcement. That distinction matters: Trump has declared the organizations banned, but the full scope and enforcement of that order were still developing Friday.

Donald Trump on ‘Meet the Press’ – screenshot

Another Fight Over White House Press Access

The announcement potentially sets up another First Amendment battle over whether an administration can restrict a news organization’s access because of its coverage.

Trump’s White House previously restricted Associated Press access after the organization continued referring to the Gulf of Mexico rather than exclusively using Trump’s preferred “Gulf of America.”

The AP sued. A federal judge ordered the administration in April 2025 to restore its access to presidential spaces, although an appeals court later allowed some restrictions involving smaller, limited-access presidential areas while the litigation continued, CBS News reported.

The current dispute could test similar constitutional questions, though the precise terms of Trump’s new ban and any resulting litigation remain to be seen.

The Bigger Question is Who Comes Next

Trump has repeatedly clashed with news organizations over coverage he considers unfair or false. Friday’s announcement escalates that conflict by targeting three entire outlets and explicitly threatening others.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are therefore only part of the story.

The larger unanswered question is how far the White House intends to extend the policy — and what standard it will use to determine which news organizations retain access to the president. For now, Trump has supplied his own warning: three outlets are on his list, and he says the list isn’t finished.

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