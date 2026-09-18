‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Season 8 Before Season 6 Even Premieres

Sir Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas in “Slow Horses,” now streaming on Apple TV.

*Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb won’t be cleaning out his desk at Slough House anytime soon. Apple TV has renewed “Slow Horses” for an eighth season before Season 6 has even premiered.

The newly ordered season will consist of six episodes and adapt “Clown Town,” the ninth novel in Mick Herron’s “Slough House” book series. The announcement puts the darkly comedic British spy drama several steps ahead of viewers: Season 6 premiered Sept. 16, Season 7 has already been ordered, and now Season 8 is officially on the books.

Oldman will return as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant, perpetually irritated MI5 veteran responsible for a collection of intelligence agents whose career mistakes have landed them at Slough House.

Season 8 Pits Lamb Against Taverner

Apple has already revealed the central conflict awaiting Lamb in Season 8.

Per the news release, a failed attempt to blackmail the Park — MI5 headquarters — puts Diana Taverner on the offensive and sets up what Apple describes as her most explosive confrontation yet with Lamb. He eventually finds himself trying to expose one of MI5’s darkest secrets.

Ben Vanstone will adapt the season for television and serve as an executive producer, while Adam Randall is returning to direct. See-Saw Films produces the series for Apple TV.

“‘Slow Horses’ continues to charm audiences all around the world and I’m delighted that Jackson Lamb and his gang of lovable misfits will be back for an eighth season,” Jay Hunt, Apple TV’s creative director, International, said in announcing the renewal.

Sir Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses,” now streaming on Apple TV.

First, There’s Season 6

Before viewers start worrying about Season 8, there’s considerably more Slough House business to handle.

Season 6 begins Sept. 16 with a six-episode run. The season draws from Herron’s novels “Joe Country” and “Slough House” and finds Lamb’s agents targeted by enemies seeking revenge.

The first five seasons are currently available on Apple TV.

“Slow Horses” has also developed an impressive awards résumé during its run. The series has won three Emmy Awards, including honors for drama directing and writing, along with five BAFTA Television Awards. Oldman has received Emmy, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performance as Lamb.

The series follows disgraced or sidelined British intelligence agents assigned to Slough House, an MI5 department populated by people the agency would generally prefer to forget. Unfortunately for MI5 — and fortunately for viewers — Lamb and his crew have a habit of getting dragged back into dangerous intelligence operations.

With Seasons 6, 7 and 8 now lined up, Apple isn’t waiting to see whether its dysfunctional spies still have another mission in them. Apparently, Slough House remains very much open for business.

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