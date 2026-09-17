Georgia’s 23-Year-Old Mayor Removed After Misconduct Investigation | VIDEO

Stockbridge officials ousted Jayden Williams after examining his city spending, workplace conduct and communications with an 18-year-old high school student.

Jayden Williams/YouTube screenshot

*Jayden Williams, who made history as Stockbridge, Georgia’s youngest mayor, has been removed from office less than a year after taking over. The Stockbridge City Council voted to oust the 23-year-old following a nearly 10-hour hearing on multiple misconduct allegations, The Guardian reports.

The hearing examined Williams’ communications with an 18-year-old high school student, his handling of city funds and complaints about his treatment of employees. Investigators said his messages to the student included sexually suggestive content and explicit photos, and that he offered her a city-backed internship and mentorship opportunity.

When an attorney asked Williams during the hearing about receiving nude photos by text, he responded, “It’s not memorable nor is it abnormal for somebody my age. That’s not abnormal for somebody my age.”

Williams took office in January at age 22 after defeating incumbent Anthony Ford.

City spending also came under review. Investigators flagged Williams’ use of a city-issued credit card for purchases including movie tickets, clothing and a $322.92 restaurant charge. Williams said he mistakenly used the government card because it looked like his personal one, and that he later reimbursed the city. Prosecutors accused him of using city property and purchasing cards for personal expenses.

Investigators also alleged Williams mistreated staff and fostered a hostile work environment. He denied ordering the locks changed on his office door, though investigators said employees sometimes had to slide documents underneath it to reach him. Williams disputed the allegations throughout the proceedings.

His attorney, Robert Kenner, pushed back on the council’s decision after the vote. “I don’t believe that it was based on any evidence,” Kenner said.

Williams has not been criminally charged over his communications with the student. Police reviewed the matter but declined to pursue charges.

Mayor Pro Tem Elton Alexander has stepped in as interim mayor. He said an independent investigation produced findings that left the council no choice but to act.

Williams can appeal the removal to Henry County Superior Court, and his attorney has signaled plans to do so. His next battle over the mayor’s seat now moves from Stockbridge City Hall to the courtroom.

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