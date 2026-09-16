HYROX Apologizes After Athlete Soils Herself Mid-Race — Then Wins

Joanna Wietrzyk finished first despite suffering bowel incontinence, while HYROX admits officials should have intervened and has changed its rules.

Professional athlete Joanna Wietrzyk/YouTube screenshot

*Australian HYROX champion Joanna Wietrzyk powered through a Beijing race after suffering bowel incontinence — and somehow still crossed the finish line first. Now organizers are apologizing for letting the competition continue without intervening immediately.

Wietrzyk experienced the gastrointestinal accident during the Women’s Pro race on Sept. 12, with images showing fecal matter on her legs as she continued through the course. She ultimately won in 1:01:23.

The bigger issue quickly became what happened around her. HYROX races combine running with functional workout stations, meaning competitors move through shared spaces and equipment. That raised sanitation and athlete-welfare concerns as Wietrzyk continued competing.

Professional athlete Joanna Wietrzyk/YouTube screenshot

HYROX co-founder Moritz Fürste acknowledged that organizers mishandled the situation.

“I apologise to all that were directly or indirectly affected, as well as to everyone who felt like we did not handle the situation like we should have,” Fürste said in a statement. “HYROX made a mistake by not reacting immediately during the race.”

As NBC News reported, HYROX has since changed its rules to give race officials clearer authority when bodily fluids create contamination or welfare risks.

Under the updated provision, a race director may medically withdraw a competitor when blood, vomit, urine or feces poses a contamination risk to that athlete or others. The competitor would receive a Did Not Finish designation.

The organization has also pushed back against another ugly part of the fallout: personal abuse aimed at Wietrzyk. HYROX said threats of violence against athletes have no place in its community and warned that people identified making such threats could be permanently banned from its events.

Wietrzyk’s coach, Chris Bayens, has similarly urged people to stop directing hatred and personal attacks at her.

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