Burger King Drops $3.99 ‘Le Nugguette’ Micro-Bag

The fast-food chain's tiny fashion accessory comes with a sauce-inspired charm and an actual order of nuggets for the same $3.99 price.

Burger King Le Nugguette/screenshot

*Burger King is giving its new chicken nuggets the high-fashion treatment with “Le Nugguette,” a $3.99 nugget-sized micro-bag that’s almost certainly too small for your phone but does come with something more useful: chicken nuggets.

The limited-edition accessory was created to celebrate Burger King’s recently reformulated nuggets, and the final scheduled batch of 100 bags drops Tuesday, Sept. 16, at noon ET.

According to Burger King’s official announcement, the company has been releasing only 100 Le Nugguette bags per day from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, with purchases limited to one per household while supplies last. That works out to just 500 bags across the five-day promotion.

Each $3.99 purchase includes the micro-bag, one randomly selected sauce-inspired charm and a code redeemable for a four-piece order of chicken nuggets. The four possible charms represent Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Sweet & Sour, and Burger King’s new Special Savory sauce.

Burger King Le Nugguette/screenshot

The price isn’t random, either. Burger King says $3.99 matches the price of a four-piece nugget order.

The tiny bag may be the attention-grabber, but there’s a bigger menu makeover behind the stunt.

Earlier this year, Burger King launched an initiative inviting customers to tell the company what needed improvement. The nuggets took a beating, with customers describing them as “rubbery,” “dry” and “disappointing,” according to the company.

Burger King responded by overhauling the recipe. The new version, which rolled out nationwide Sept. 1, is made with 100% white-meat chicken and features crispier breading, a new marinade and updated packaging. The chain also refreshed several dipping sauces and introduced Special Savory for a limited time.

So, yes, Burger King heard people complaining about its nuggets, went back to the kitchen — and then gave the replacements their own handbag. Apparently, that’s one way to stage a comeback.

Le Nugguette is going fast. More drops daily through 9/16, 12PM EST pic.twitter.com/Inm9Zvdf25 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) September 14, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mahershala Ali Says He’s ‘Done’ With ‘Blade’ — But Marvel’s Training Paid Off

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.