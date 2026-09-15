Gavin Newsom Says He’ll Sit Out 2028 if Kamala Harris Runs

The California governor says competing against Harris would waste voters' time and give their political opponents an advantage.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at the State of the State address in Sacramento, CA. — Photo by Sheilaf2002/Depositphotos

*California Gov. Gavin Newsom says one person could keep him out of the 2028 presidential race entirely: former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Newsom told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he would not seek the Democratic presidential nomination if Harris decides to make another run for the White House.

“I wouldn’t run if she ran,” Newsom said during the interview, The Guardian reports.

His declaration puts Harris in an influential position as Democrats begin looking ahead to 2028. Neither has formally entered the race, but both California politicians have been widely discussed as possible contenders.

Kamala Harris greets supporters at the Iowa State Fair political soapbox in Des Moines, Iowa. — Photo by jhansen2/Depositphotos

Newsom Says A Harris Matchup Makes No Sense

Newsom’s reasoning appears to be both personal and political.

“I wouldn’t do that to her,” he told Tapper. “I wouldn’t waste everybody’s time.”

Newsom argued that he and Harris would appeal to many of the same voters and described having both of them competing as a potential advantage for their opponents.

The Guardian reports that Newsom has been raising his national profile while increasingly positioning himself as a prominent Democratic opponent of President Donald Trump.

But Newsom stopped short of declaring that he is definitely running in 2028. He said he considered entering the 2024 presidential race but “wasn’t ready” and is still evaluating whether he would be the right candidate for the next election.

“You have to meet the moment,” Newsom said. “You have to be honest with yourself. Do you represent the zeitgeist of the moment? Are you wasting everybody’s time?”

Harris Hasn’t Made Her 2028 Decision

Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump, has not announced whether she intends to seek the presidency again.

Her potential candidacy already carries considerable weight in early Democratic speculation. An April 2026 survey previously covered by EURweb showed Harris leading Newsom and other possible Democratic contenders.

Newsom and Harris also share deep political roots in California. When Harris left the U.S. Senate to become vice president, Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to fill her seat.

For now, Newsom’s comments create an unusual dynamic years before Democrats select their next presidential nominee. His own decision about 2028 may depend heavily on what Harris decides to do first.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Former Biden Aide Urges Democrats to Move Beyond Kamala Harris for 2028

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.