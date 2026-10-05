50 Cent Declares ‘New Beef’ With Verizon as STARZ Dispute Hits ‘Power’ Fans

The rapper urges Fios customers to leave Verizon after a contract dispute removed STARZ and its popular “Power” franchise from the service.

50 Cent – via eurAI

*Rapper and television producer 50 Cent has a new target: Verizon. He urged fans to dump the company after Fios customers lost access to STARZ programming.

The disruption began after Verizon’s STARZ agreement expired Sept. 30 without a new distribution deal. Verizon says it no longer has authorization to provide STARZ channels or related on-demand programming.

50 Cent quickly jumped into the fight, particularly over the impact on viewers in New York and New Jersey. His hit “Power” franchise remains closely associated with STARZ.

“New beef alert, if you’re in NY or NJ you won’t be able to see the POWER universe or other shows I produce for STARZ because this shit head Dan Schulman decided there is no need for diversity,” 50 Cent wrote, as quoted by Reality Tea. “He said no one watches, STARZ in NY, or NJ.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

50 Cent’s comments about Verizon CEO Dan Schulman reflect how he characterizes the dispute. Verizon has publicly described the disagreement differently and blamed STARZ’s pricing demands, TMZ reported.

STARZ also pushed back against Verizon. STARZ Networks President Alison Hoffman accused Verizon of misrepresenting the company’s position and failing to negotiate productively.

“Despite extensive efforts by STARZ to reach a renewal agreement and preserve uninterrupted access for Verizon Fios customers, Verizon has chosen to remove STARZ. Verizon has mischaracterized our position, shown an unwillingness to negotiate and has been unproductive in progressing towards a mutually beneficial outcome,” Hoffman said in the company’s official statement.

The blackout affects STARZ channels, on-demand programming and STARZ app access offered through Fios. That includes programming from the “Power” universe and other STARZ originals.

There’s also some history here. Back in 2017, 50 Cent used subscriber pressure during his own dispute with STARZ. EURweb reported that he encouraged viewers to remove STARZ from their cable packages after watching the “Power” season finale. When the dispute cooled, EURweb reported that he reversed course. “TURN THAT SHIT BACK ON NOW,” he told viewers at the time.

Nearly a decade later, the target has changed. This time, 50 Cent wants viewers to keep STARZ and reconsider Verizon while the companies battle over their distribution agreement.

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