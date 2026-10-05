Nine Siblings, Same Parents, Still Together Six Decades Later

From One Small Pennsylvania Steel Town Comes an American Family Story That Raises a Remarkable Question About Siblings, Survival, and Longevity

Nine Siblings

*How many American families can say this?

Nine siblings. One biological mother. One biological father. Every sibling is at least 65 years old. Two of them are twins, and every single one of them are still alive.

That is the remarkable story of the children of Raymond (July 26, 1930-October 27, 2010) and Rose Thompson (May 7, 1930-Jan. 9, 2024), a family rooted in the small Pennsylvania city of Coatesville, just west of Philadelphia. And before somebody declares this impossible, commonplace, or merely anecdotal, understand what makes the question so fascinating.

There is no known federal database that simultaneously tracks the number of American families with seven, eight, or nine, or more full biological siblings from the same two parents who are all still living after every sibling reaches age 65. That means I cannot responsibly declare the Thompsons America’s oldest, largest, or statistically rarest surviving sibling group. But available federal demographic data demonstrate why their family deserves attention. The combination is extraordinary: nine full siblings, all living, all beyond 60, descending from the same parental union.

AN UNLIKELY STORY FROM AN UNLIKELY AMERICAN CITY

Coatesville makes this story even more interesting. This isn’t Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, or New York. Coatesville is a comparatively small eastern Pennsylvania city whose history has repeatedly been much larger than its geography.

The city was shaped by America’s steel industry. It produced generations of athletes and community leaders. It also occupies a painful place in African-American history: in 1911, Black steelworker Zachariah Walker was seized from a hospital and lynched by a white mob, an atrocity that became nationally notorious. And Coatesville has another curious distinction: despite its size, the city has produced a remarkable collection of notable people. A published retrospective identifying 35 notable people associated with Coatesville reinforces just how much history has emerged from this relatively small Pennsylvania community. A relative/descendant of this family you may recognize in this national story about this micro but large city, Coatesville, that’s west of West Philadelphia.

Coatesville: America’s Biggest Small Town — 35 Most Notable People in Coatesville History

Now add another story to the city’s historical ledger: The Thompsons

At one point between the early 1950s and 2002, all nine siblings shared Coatesville as part of their family’s geographic story—yes, residential locations. Their father, Raymond Thompson, died in 2010 at 80. Their mother, Rose Thompson, lived until 2024, dying at age 93. But remarkably, their original sibling circle remains today.

Nine Siblings

NINE CHILDREN FROM THE SAME TWO PARENTS, IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER.

Cynthia Alston, born Thompson, arrived at Old Coatesville Hospital on March 2, 1952.

Retta Elaine Beverley, formerly Thompson, followed on March 13, 1953.

Charlette Ruth Thompson was born on March 31, 1954.

Donna Closson was born on May 14, 1955

Angela Thompson was born on August 5, 1957, in Lancaster.

Vanessa followed on July 26, 1958

Then came Raymond L. Thompson, Jr., the oldest son and his father’s namesake, on November 3, 1959

Then came the twins, Michael Thompson and Michelle Thompson-Johnson, born February 13, 1961, at Lancaster General Hospital.

Nine lives took different directions. Marriages came. Children arrived. Careers developed. Houses changed. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren expanded the family tree. But the sibling chain survived. This family’s American story is about a strong sibling connection, a lineage of survival-to-thrival, and a gene of longevity.

THREE TIMES THE GENERATIONAL AVERAGE

Here’s where demographics make the story particularly intriguing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American women born in 1935 averaged approximately three children during their lifetimes. Even among that relatively high-fertility generation, only 37% had four or more children.

Rose Thompson had nine. That is approximately three times that generational average. CDC — Childbearing Differences Among Three Generations of U.S. Women. The U.S. Census Bureau’s historical fertility studies also tracked women by the number of children they had ever borne, including larger families. U.S. Census Bureau — Historical Differential Fertility Data. That establishes one unusual dimension. But producing nine children isn’t really the Thompson story. Having all nine still here is.

THE LONGEVITY QUESTION

America’s latest final mortality statistics provide useful perspective. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. life expectancy reached 79.0 years in 2024. Someone who had already reached age 65 in 2024 had an average remaining life expectancy of another 19.7 years. CDC/NCHS — Mortality in the United States, 2024

But population life expectancy doesn’t answer our question. What happens when longevity clusters inside one sibling group? The federally supported Long Life Family Study examined 1,264 long-lived siblings from 511 American families. Researchers reported better survival among these siblings than among a matched U.S. population and found evidence supporting a familial component to survival. Peer-Reviewed Long Life Family Study

Another study analyzed 1,917 validated sibling groups containing at least one person who survived to 90 and found evidence that exceptional longevity can cluster among siblings. PubMed — Sibling Survival to Exceptional Ages. None of that proves why the Thompson siblings are all alive. Genetics may matter. Environment may matter. Healthcare matters. Diet matters. Physical activity matters. Socioeconomic circumstances matter. Relationships may matter. And several Thompson siblings point toward something science cannot convert neatly into a mortality table:

faith, family, and staying connected. Psalm 133:1 — “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!” (KJV)

THE “SIBLING LONGEVITY TEST”

So I propose something—not as an official scientific measurement, but as an American family-history challenge. Call it the ‘Sibling Longevity Test’ [SLT] (the same two parents, minimum age qualifications start at 65, there must be at least 7 siblings, and a set of twins).

This SLT is so unique in American family history that it’s rare—so rare, let’s recap. To qualify, a family must meet these conditions:

At least seven biological siblings. Every sibling must share the same biological mother and biological father. Every one of those siblings must still be living. Every sibling must currently be at least 65 and old. Documentation matters. Birth certificates, census records, obituaries of parents, family records, historical photographs, and other independently verifiable evidence can establish the family line. The Thompson family doesn’t merely reach seven. They reach nine. That is why this is not a claim that the Thompsons hold an American record. It is an invitation to find out just how many families can stand beside them.

Nine Siblings (parents in bottom row, center)

NEARLY 150 DESCENDANTS — FOUR LIVING GENERATIONS

Then consider what happened after those nine children grew up. Their family expanded into children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—approaching 150 descendants across four living generations. Think about that family photograph. One parental union. Nine siblings. Nearly one and a half centuries’ worth of combined sibling life already accumulated.

Dozens upon dozens of descendants. Four living generations. And the original sibling chain remains intact. That’s bigger than a statistic. That’s living American history. Psalm 103:17 — “But the mercy of the LORD is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him, and his righteousness unto children’s children.” (KJV)

BEFORE FAMILY HISTORY DISAPPEARS

Perhaps this story should encourage the rest of us to start looking inside our own families. Americans meticulously document sports records. We know who ran the fastest mile. Who hit the most home runs? Who ate the most at family reunions, who lived the longest, and who won the most championships?

But how carefully are we documenting our families? Who knows which American family has ten surviving siblings from the same parents over age 65? Eleven? Twelve?

The government apparently isn’t keeping that scoreboard. Maybe families should. Ask your grandparents questions while they can still answer them. Deuteronomy 4:9 — “…teach them thy sons, and thy sons’ sons.” (KJV) Write down birth dates. Identify people in old photographs. Record your parents’ voices. We have the technology to do this more effectively, involving AI, and you direct it to collect data, archive dates, and accumulate histories of your families. Document maiden names. Preserve birth certificates. Build the family tree. And ask your older relatives questions before those questions become impossible to answer.

The Thompson siblings have collectively witnessed the civil rights movement, Vietnam, assassinations, recessions, technological revolutions, September 11, and COVID-19. Their parents died. Their children became adults.

They have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The United States has changed since the time they were born in the early 50s to the early 60s; not all Black Americans were considered full citizens with voting rights in 1952 or 1962. Yet the original sibling circle of 9 remains unbroken over the last 65 years.

So here is my challenge to Americans:

If your family has at least seven living biological siblings from the same biological mother and father, every sibling is at minimum 65 years old and has a set of twins, and you can document that they are alive—preserve that history. And if you have eight, nine, ten, or more? Document it now. Because somewhere in America there may be another remarkable sibling circle waiting to be discovered.

Perhaps it is in Alabama. Perhaps California. Perhaps Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, or New York. Or perhaps America’s next extraordinary family story has been sitting quietly for more than 65 years in a small Pennsylvania steel town just outside Philadelphia. Coatesville. Nine siblings. Two parents. A set of twins, both 65 and up. They’re all still alive. More than six decades. And remarkably—that’s American history you’ve never heard of.

Connected families, as you plan your next family reunion for 2027, here are some things to consider. You have your homework. Find those siblings with the same two parents; they must be over 65 years old, with at least 7 siblings, all still living, and a set of twins. Can you match it? By the way, my mother’s name is Charlette Thompson (James Edmond Davis, Jr. (10.4.42 – 6.25.02), the third born to my grandparents, Raymond and Rose Thompson of Coatesville, Pennsylvania). Rest in love, Pop-Pop and NaNa.

Edmond W. Davis

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Edmond W. Davis is a social historian and one of the world’s top Tuskegee Airmen authorities. Davis is a media strategist and professor. Davis founded the country’s only National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. A native of Philadelphia, PA, Davis is committed to cultural empowerment and educational equity through storytelling and civic engagement. In 2026, Davis was a grand marshal at the 38th Annual African American History Month Celebration Parade. His life is told in the award-winning 2023 short documentary ‘FROM GRIND TO GROWTH: The Edmond W. Davis Story. Davis played the courthouse jailroom deputy on the NBC TV miniseries Bluff City Law.

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