Former Biden Aide Urges Democrats to Move Beyond Kamala Harris for 2028

The former Jill Biden spokesman says Harris must change how she connects with voters but doubts she will get another chance.

Kamala Harris greets supporters at the Iowa State Fair political soapbox in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: Depositphotos)

*Michael LaRosa believes Democrats will be searching for a fresh presidential nominee in 2028, not preparing to give Kamala Harris another opportunity to lead the ticket.

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The former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden said Harris’ long record in public office leaves little room for another political reset.

“I don’t think she’s going to get a third at-bat,” he said during an appearance on Fox News’ “America Reports,” according to The Hill.

His criticism arrived as Harris continues to generate early speculation about the next Democratic primary. Democratic strategist Minyon Moore presented Harris as someone using this period to reconnect with voters and understand their concerns.

Kamala Harris (Foto: Kyle Mazza/TheNews2/Deposit Photos)

“She’s been listening to the American people and really trying to figure out what’s impacting them and how she can be of service to them,” Moore told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer. The publication recently placed the former vice president at the front of the potential field.

LaRosa argued that listening alone will not repair the weaknesses he sees in Harris’ political approach.

“She follows. She doesn’t take risks. She calculates. She doesn’t answer questions, she equivocates,” LaRosa said on Fox News. “She’s got to get over that if she wants to make a connection with people.”

Behind the scenes, some Democratic strategists believe Harris would begin the 2028 race with a significant advantage if she decides to run. Several current and former aides told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer that her widespread name recognition and continued public profile make her the party’s most recognizable potential candidate.

One former aide described her as the “fairly obvious” frontrunner, while another said Harris believes she would have won the 2024 election had she relied less on campaign consultants and more on her own instincts.

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