Kamala Harris Courts Mamdani and Progressive Activists Ahead of Possible 2028 Bid 

The former vice president is quietly rebuilding ties with left-wing Democrats as 2028 speculation grows.

Kamala Harris (Foto: Kyle Mazza/TheNews2/Deposit Photos)

*Kamala Harris wants the left back in her corner. The former vice president recently reached out to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, part of a wider push that includes private sit-downs with progressive leaders and pro-Palestinian voices, per Axios.

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The moves point toward a possible 2028 White House campaign. They also reveal a candidate trying to heal old wounds with Democrats before any announcement.

Much of that healing centers on Gaza. Harris recently met in Detroit with Abbas Alawieh, who helped launch the Uncommitted Movement in protest of Biden-era policy on the war. Alawieh, now a Michigan state Senate candidate, said the sit-down followed months of dialogue that Harris started.

During their talks, Alawieh said he “reiterated my longstanding position that American tax dollars should never be used to target civilians or destroy entire communities.”

The outreach responds to real grievances. Activists say the 2024 Harris campaign refused to let a Palestinian American address the convention, leaving many feeling abandoned. In her 2025 book “107 Days,” Harris described begging Biden to voice greater compassion for the civilians killed in Gaza.

Her recent calendar tells the rest of the story. She connected with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Chicago this spring at the “Power Rising” gathering to empower Black women. She has also spoken with James Zogby, a veteran Democratic National Committee figure known for championing Palestinian causes.

The Mamdani conversation may matter most. It came 48 hours after candidates backed by the mayor knocked off two sitting House members in New York City primaries.

Not everyone is sold. “Why should we trust her now?” asked Rania Batrice, a progressive strategist and Palestinian American. “If this change is real, she has an opportunity to prove it.”

Early 2028 surveys place Harris among the frontrunners. Winning over skeptical progressives, moderates and donors remains her unfinished business.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kamala Harris Leads 2028 Democratic Primary Survey

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