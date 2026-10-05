Buying Chicken? This Label Could Mean You’re Paying for Extra Water

Water chilling can leave poultry carrying extra moisture, and USDA labeling rules give shoppers a way to see how much before buying.

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*Chicken shoppers may want to read the fine print before adding a package to the cart. Some poultry can retain water during processing, so part of the package weight may come from absorbed moisture.

The issue starts with how processors cool birds after slaughter. According to Yahoo, which republished a Tasting Table report, processors typically use water chilling or air chilling. Water chilling moves chicken through cold water to lower its temperature and help control bacterial growth. The poultry can absorb some of that water along the way.

That does not automatically make water-chilled chicken unsafe. It can, however, affect what shoppers get for their money, along with the chicken’s texture, moisture, and cooking characteristics.

Raw chicken/Depositphotos

The U.S. Department of Agriculture requires processors to disclose retained water on raw poultry labels when applicable. USDA says labels showing 8% to 12% retained water are not unusual. Shoppers can use that percentage to compare packages. A higher figure means more of the package weight comes from water absorbed during processing.

Consumers may also see packages labeled “air chilled” or “no retained water.” Air chilling cools poultry with cold air instead of a chilled water bath.

The original report also raises concerns about cross-contamination during water chilling. Research, however, does not establish that commercially produced air-chilled chicken is categorically safer than water-chilled poultry. Processors use chilling and approved antimicrobial measures to help control pathogens. Consumers still need to handle and cook raw chicken safely regardless of the chilling method.

For shoppers focused on value and cooking results, the label offers the clearest guide. Checking the retained-water percentage shows how much processing water the chicken may contain. Air-chilled chicken may appeal to shoppers who want less added moisture, but consumers do not necessarily need to avoid water-chilled poultry. Check the package before paying so you know how much of what you buy is actually chicken.

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